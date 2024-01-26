© RT

74 people, including 65 Ukrainian service members, were killed in the crash in Belgorod RegionKiev's forces knowingly downed a Russian plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war that crashed on Wednesday, killing all on board, in order to pin the attack on Moscow, the Defense Ministry has said, adding that Kiev had once again shown its "true colors".In a statement following the incident, the ministry revealed thathad crashed in Belgorod Region,The Defense Ministry claimed that the "Kiev regime committed a terrorist act" by targeting the plane, which was transporting POWs for a further prisoner exchange, from the Chkalovsky military airbase near Moscow to Belgorod.Russian officials stated thatConfirming that everyone aboard was killed in the attack, the ministry said thatIt noted that Moscow and Kiev had agreed to conduct a prisoner exchange later on Wednesday near the Russian border village of Kolotilovka in Belgorod Region.Nevertheless, the Nazi Kiev regime [carried out this attack] in a bid to accuse Russia of killing members of the Ukrainian military. By committing this terrorist act, the Ukrainian leadership showed its true face, disregarding the lives of its citizens.Russian MP Andrey Kartapolov said a second plane had been carrying another 80 captured Ukrainian troops, which was swiftly diverted from the danger zone after the first aircraft was attacked.However, Andrey Yusov, a spokesman for Kiev's Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR), confirmed that Russia and Ukraine were indeed scheduled to carry out a prisoner exchange on Wednesday, adding that it had since been canceled.Later, however, it removed the mention of Kiev's role in the attack.