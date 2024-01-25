One of my Palestinian friends has sent me a link to this video with the "Judge" interviewing Scott Horton.
Just in case you thought I was a little over the top calling Biden a "murderer" and criticizing the US for its "kill kill kill" mindset, Scott Horton lays out supportive evidence in detail.
The "Judge" (Napolitano) answers the question of "Why do Presidents kill?" saying":
a. because they can get away with it
b. because it's politically useful.
Both of these things are true but....
Unfortunately, Napolitano does not answer the more important question which is why?
Why can they get away with it? And why do they think it's politically useful when actually it's not?
Awlaki was accused of being an Al Qaeda "leader" — although there is no real evidence — only unproven allegations — rather like the accusations made against Assange. Anwar was a just a preacher pontificating as preachers do.
He had condemned the 9/11 attack and briefly worked with the US government — but became increasingly upset about American attacks on the Muslim world, Gitmo, -and other provocations — especially the Palestinian issue.
As an Imam and scholar, he counseled resistance against attack. Thomas Jefferson did the same thing. Fortunately for him, King George did not have drones.
The US government has always hated preachers and likes to see them dead. MLK and Malcom X are good examples.
The irony is that assassination drew attention to Alwaki's views as it did to those of MLK and Malcolm X. Make a martyr and you make a movement.
Obama had set up a complicated bureaucracy to "review"his bloody work — that is, to sanitize official murder. Given the large number of innocent people who would be killed, the government needed a storyline for the media, to give at least the appearance of doing due diligence and making efforts made to reduce "collateral damage".
...before any strike is taken, there must be near-certainty that no civilians will be killed or injured -- the highest standard we can set.This "policy" was just PR. Few presidents have been as concerned with the appearance as Obama. After all, his election was all about appearance was it not?
Barak Obama
A majority of the people killed in drone strikes were civilian — with some estimates as high as 80%. It was also clear that drone strikes did nothing to deter terrorists but instead enabled them to build their base by radicalizing local communities.
Government statistics were fudged by classifying anyone in proximity to a known terrorist as a terrorist or proto-terrorist — "guilt by association". First responders coming to assist the wounded were also be attacked. The famous "double tap".
George Bush had authorized 50 drone strikes during his tenure - two terms. The more photogenic Obama launched 400 attacks in just his first four years. He was particularly proud of killing Osama bin Laden, who could easily have been taken prisoner and tried in a US court. But we know how to deal with senior citizens don't we?
Two weeks later, after the assassination of Awlaki, Obama killed his 16-year-old son Abdulrahman and five of his friends in a drone strike on a restaurant.
When that generated some bad press, the US said it was a "mistake" — they intended to kill someone else — and his teenage friends.
Trump of course was not any better than Obama — he just preferred assassination to war and was less organized.
For example, he authorized a raid on an Al Qaeda base in Yemen, some say at the request of the Yemeni government later overthrown by the Houthis, but certainly following the advice of the military and the CIA.
While Trump is most likely to be the next US president--and less likely than Biden to get the US entangled in wars-- he is not a moral upgrade over any of his predecessors!
Anwar Nasser Abdulla al-Awlaki's father filed legal suits challenging the government's assertion that his son was a terrorist — but none of them were successful. The US has laws which it applies willy-nilly. But it has no justice system. And no accountability for the powerful.
As the "Judge" says, presidents kill because they can get away with it.
Some, like Obama, seem to enjoy it more than others; these are the psychopaths - although I suppose that includes most politicians. Others, like Trump, are morally blinded by narcissism. Whatever their psychology — including the Dark Triad of narcissism, Machiavellianism, or psychopathy — presidents tend to consider themselves not only above the law but above simple distinctions of right and wrong.
What's one less person on the face of the Earth, anyways?Being president means never having to say you're sorry.
― Ted Bundy
The fault of course lies with the people of the United States. You cannot have a functioning democracy if you do not care enough to inform yourself when information is available.
If you don't read the newspaper, you're uninformed. If you read the newspaper, you're misinformed."Mark Twain was a 19th-century man. Now it is the 21st century - and we're making the same mistakes. Guess we haven't learned anything.
― Mark Twain
The media can lie to us over and over again. Elected leaders lie to us over and over again. But Americans vote for the same people — the murderers in charge, Democrat or Republican. In the UK, it is the same thing. Canada also. Maybe people like being lied to. That's the system.
If you don't care — you are no better than your leaders.
In Memoriam
It's been a hard couple of days. My old friend, Jet, passed away early Sunday morning. He was just a few months away from his 19th birthday.
The next day I took him to the one temple in Tokyo that offers Buddhist rites for animals. It was a lovely ceremony-- better in fact than any of the human funerals I have attended in Japan.
During his time with me, I had several (human) partners — but he was the best.
I lived with him longer than I have with anybody. I am thankful for my time with him. Life is precious in all its forms — a gift we should never take for granted — like love.
If you have men who will exclude any of God's creatures from the shelter of compassion and pity, you will have men who will deal likewise with their fellow men.In a month, I will take the urn with Jet's bones to the temple again for another memorial ceremony as part of my family.
St. Francis of Assisi.
Thank you, Jet.
*******
If you liked today's article, please buy a coffee here.
I respond to all those who buy me coffees with a personal note on the buymeacoffee website as well as an update article on recent geopolitical events which is sent by email.
Proceeds from coffees this month also go to Jet's Memorial.