...before any strike is taken, there must be near-certainty that no civilians will be killed or injured -- the highest standard we can set.



Barak Obama

What's one less person on the face of the Earth, anyways?



― Ted Bundy

If you don't read the newspaper, you're uninformed. If you read the newspaper, you're misinformed."



― Mark Twain

In Memoriam

If you have men who will exclude any of God's creatures from the shelter of compassion and pity, you will have men who will deal likewise with their fellow men.



St. Francis of Assisi.

Scott Horton: Why Do Presidents Kill? (youtube.com)One of my Palestinian friends has sent me a link to this video with the "Judge" interviewing Scott Horton.Just in case you thought I was a little over the top calling Biden a "murderer" and criticizing the US for its "kill kill kill" mindset, Scott Horton lays outThe "Judge" (Napolitano) answers the question of "Why do Presidents kill?" saying":a. because they can get away with itb. because it's politically useful.Unfortunately, Napolitano does not answer the more important question which is why?Why can they get away with it? And why do they think it's politically useful when actually it's not?For example, Horton gives the example of Anwar Nasser Abdulla al-Awlaki in 2011 whose death Obama ordered in Yemen, despite him posing no threat to national security of the United States. He was condemned to death for speaking against the official narrative, just as Julian Assange did.... Unlucky he was accused of being a leader real evidence is only unproven allegations.Awlaki was accused of being an Al Qaeda "leader" —— rather like the accusations made against Assange. Anwar was a just a preacher pontificating as preachers do.He had condemned the 9/11 attack and briefly worked with the US government — but became increasingly upset about American attacks on the Muslim world, Gitmo, -and other provocations — especially the Palestinian issue.As an Imam and scholar, he counseled resistance against attack. Thomas Jefferson did the same thing. Fortunately for him, King George did not have drones.The irony is that assassination drew attention to Alwaki's views as it did to those of MLK and Malcolm X.Obama had set up a complicated bureaucracy to "review"his bloody work — that is, to sanitize official murder. Given the large number of innocent people who would be killed, the government needed a storyline for the media, to give at least the appearance of doing due diligence and making efforts made to reduce "collateral damage".This "policy" was just PR. Few presidents have been as concerned with the appearance as Obama. After all, his election was all about appearance was it not?It was also clear that drone strikes did nothing to deter terrorists but instead enabled them to build their base by radicalizing local communities.Government statistics were fudged by classifying anyone in proximity to a known terrorist as a terrorist or proto-terrorist — "guilt by association".George Bush had authorized 50 drone strikes during his tenure - two terms. The more photogenic Obama launched 400 attacks in just his first four years. He was particularly proud of killing Osama bin Laden, who could easily have been taken prisoner and tried in a US court. But we know how to deal with senior citizens don't we?The CIA and the Department of State, of course, made sure to demonize those it wanted to see gone. Assange didn't use condoms properly and had poor hygiene. Awlaki was a "terrorist". Thankfully Jesus did not return. He would just been crucified again.Two weeks later, after the assassination of Awlaki, Obama killed his 16-year-old son Abdulrahman and five of his friends in a drone strike on a restaurant.When that generated some bad press, the US said it was a "mistake" — they intended to kill someone else — and his teenage friends.Trump of course was not any better than Obama — he just preferred assassination to war and was less organized.For example, he authorized a raid on an Al Qaeda base in Yemen, some say at the request of the Yemeni government later overthrown by the Houthis, but certainly following the advice of the military and the CIA.A lot of civilians were killed in this raid including infants, pregnant women and children-- and for good measure an American citizen — Awlakli's 8 year old daughter Nawar.Anwar Nasser Abdulla al-Awlaki's father filed legal suits challenging the government's assertion that his son was a terrorist — but none of them were successful. The US has laws which it applies willy-nilly. But it has no justice system. AndAs the "Judge" says, presidents kill because they can get away with it.Others, like Trump, are morally blinded by narcissism. Whatever their psychology — including the Dark Triad of narcissism, Machiavellianism, or psychopathy — presidents tend to consider themselves not only above the law but above simple distinctions of right and wrong.Being president means never having to say you're sorry.The fault of course lies with the people of the United States. You cannot have a functioning democracy if you do not care enough to inform yourself when information is available.Mark Twain was a 19th-century man. Now it is the 21st century - and we're making the same mistakes.If you don't care — you are no better than your leaders.It's been a hard couple of days. My old friend, Jet, passed away early Sunday morning. He was just a few months away from his 19th birthday.The next day I took him to the one temple in Tokyo that offers Buddhist rites for animals. It was a lovely ceremony-- better in fact than any of the human funerals I have attended in Japan.What can I say? He was part of my life. But he gave me all of his, with me night and day.He was a steadfast partner. He was honest. He could not lie. He was just what he was.During his time with me, I had several (human) partners — but he was the best.I lived with him longer than I have with anybody. I am thankful for my time with him. Life is precious in all its forms — a gift we should never take for granted — like love.In a month, I will take the urn with Jet's bones to the temple again for another memorial ceremony as part of my family.Thank you, Jet.*******I respond to all those who buy me coffees with a personal note on the buymeacoffee website as well as an update article on recent geopolitical events which is sent by email.Proceeds from coffees this month also go to Jet's Memorial.