was traced to members of a private US security company called Spear Operations Group

Isaac Gilmore, a former US Navy Seal who later became chief operating officer of Spear, was one of several Americans who say they were hired to carry out assassinations in Yemen by the UAE

Yemen's conflict

In 2014, rebels known as Houthis belonging to a branch of Yemen's minority Shia Muslim community seized the capital, Sanaa

President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi set up a temporary capital in the southern city of Aden after fleeing house arrest in Sanaa in February 2015

Saudi Arabia and eight other mostly Sunni Arab states began an air campaign against the Houthis, whom they claimed were armed by regional rival Iran. The Saudi-led coalition has received logistical support from the US, UK and France

There have even been clashes between those ostensibly on the same side. In August 2019 fighting erupted in the south between Saudi-backed government forces and an allied southern separatist movement, the Southern Transitional Council (STC), which has accused President Hadi of mismanagement and links to Islamists

Militants from al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and the local affiliate of the rival Islamic State group (IS) have taken advantage of the chaos by seizing territory in the south and carrying out deadly attacks, particularly in Aden

The Houthis have also expanded their own circle of influence - in November 2023 they began carrying out attacks on international shipping routes in the Red Sea

in fact the UAE has gone on to recruit former al-Qaeda members for this security force

Once a high-ranking al-Qaeda operative, he was jailed for terrorism but later released

he is now the commander of one of the STC military units

Spear's founder, Abraham Golan

