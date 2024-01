© Shutterstock

Peter Marks, the FDA's vaccines lead, told STAT the agency reached its decision after a recent review of the data on the vaccine revealed another person in this country had died after receiving it — the ninth such death — in the first quarter of the year.



[BOLDFACE ADDED]



"If we see deaths and there is an alternative vaccine that is not associated with deaths but is associated with similar efficacy...we felt it was time at this point to make a statement on the [product's] fact sheet that this was not a first-line vaccine," said Marks.



With one death for every 2 million doses given in this country, the FDA decided that is a risk most people don't need to take, Marks said.

Pfizer's "DISCUSSION"

The data do not reveal any novel safety concerns or risks requiring label changes and support a favorable benefit risk profile of the BNT162b2 vaccine.

Pfizer's "SUMMARY AND CONCLUSION"

Review of the available data for this cumulative PM experience confirms a favorable benefit: risk balance for BNT162b2.

My Conclusion

My Hypothesis

This is such a straightforward, open-and-shut case. At least it looks like one to me.According to Stat News , on May 5, 2022, The J&J adenovirus Covid vaccine "was limited to people 18 and older who cannot take one of the other available vaccines for medical reasons, or who simply will not agree to be vaccinated with one of the messenger RNA vaccines made by Moderna and by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech."The reason?Nine deaths.Compared to "an alternative vaccine that is not associated with deaths" - a statement made on May 5, 2022.Let's look at one such "alternative vaccine:"This report, marked "CONFIDENTIAL" but publicly available on phmpt.org , is dated just 3 months after "the first temporary authorisation for emergency supply on 01 December 2020," which is when the UK gave Emergency Use Authorization to the product.Over 1,000 deaths in the first three months of administration. The actual number of doses that had been shipped when the report was published is redacted. The number that had been administered up to that date is not reported.NOTE: I'm guessing that the key word here, for legal purposes, is "novel." They must have already known about all the adverse events in this report, including death, before the product was authorized and distributed, so technically this report does not include anything "novel," or new.NOTE: There is no discussion of any benefits in the report.I believe the BioNTech and Moderna Covid mRNA vaccines were predetermined as the only Covid vaccine products that would be not just aggressively marketed by the public health and regulatory bodies themselves, but also the only products that would remain on the market regardless of any reported adverse events, including thousands of deaths.