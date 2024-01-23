Dr. Nass explains,
"The WHO is an agency under the UN. One document, that has never existed before, is called a 'Pandemic Treaty,' and they are drafting it now. The other is an ordinary document called 'International Health Regulations.'. . . . What has happened is they want to use this document and amend it massively. They want to completely change what the document is about and have it become orders that all the nations of the world will have to obey. The person giving the orders is the Director General of the WHO. This director can declare a pandemic under any circumstances he likes. . . . It gives the Director General of the WHO enormous power to dictate healthcare to anyone around the world. . . . They want the ability to mandate vaccines on you in the future for pandemics that they declare at will with no standard for what this entails. They want the right to withhold drugs and to shut your doctor up. So, WHO Director General Tedros, who does not have a medical degree, would become the world's doctor."Dr. Nass goes on to warn, if the WHO gets this power, it can force you to take any vaccine it wants to give. People harmed or killed would have no recourse because everyone involved would be granted a liability shield. Also, Nass contends the WHO would have the right to censor anyone in any nation who is giving an alternative view to the vaccine or treatment options used for the next pandemic. In short, no free speech will be allowed that is not an approved UN narrative.
The next pandemic will have more vaccines sped through the development process with no animal trials. Instead of a vaccine taking more than 10 years to develop, they want a new vaccine in four months. That's right-four months!!! Dr. Nass (again, an expert on vaccines) warns,
"The FDA did give some of these CV19 vaccines a license, but not using any of their normal standards. This was a disaster. What they want to do next time is create a vaccine in 100 days and roll it out to the entire population in 130 days. Four months and a week, and they want to roll out the next vaccine to the entire world. That is completely crazy! There would be no way to assess if it worked or how safe it was in 130 days. That is the plan. That is the WHO plan and the US government, the G-7, the G-20, the EU and they have all said they want a 100-day vaccine. They have also put in all these documents to have a system in place to take liability away from the manufacturers. . . . You have no way to sue the WHO either. They are completely unaccountable to the public."Dr. Nass adds that the federal government and the Biden Administration does not have the right to oversee healthcare. Healthcare belongs to the states to oversee, and Dr. Nass says this is where the WHO can be stopped for their "disastrous" plans.
