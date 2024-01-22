This video shows a stunning bolide recorded on January 21, at 21:03 local time (equivalent to 20:03 universal time). It was brighter than the full Moon. The fireball was observed by a wide number of casual eyewitnesses, who reported it on social networks.The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 89,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the south of Spain and Portugal. It began at an altitude of about 101 km over Valencia del Mombuey (province of Badajoz, Spain), moved south, continued over the southeast of Portugal, and ended at a height of around 40 km over San Bartolomé de la Torre (province of Huelva, Spain).This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Huelva, La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, La Sagra (Granada), Sevilla, and El Aljarafe (Sevilla). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).