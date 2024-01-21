"I will be candid. The agenda that every single person member of the [future Republican] administration needs to have, is to compile a list of everything that's ever been proposed at the [WEF], and object all of them wholesale. Anyone not prepared to do that, and take away this power of the unelected bureaucrats and give it back to the American people, is unprepared to be a part of the next conservative administration."

"It's laughable that you or anyone would describe Davos as protecting liberal democracy. It's equally laughable to use the word 'dictatorship' at Davos and aim that at President Trump... I think that's absurd.



"The very reason I'm here at Davos, is to explain to many people in this room and who are watching, with all due respect - nothing personal - that you are part of the problem."



"Political elites tell the average people... that the reality is 'x,' when in fact, reality is 'y'."

"The infamous hypocritical self-avowed Marxists, private-jet environmentalists, and genocide-adjacent humanitarians want to hear from the Heritage Foundation how they can "rebuild trust" with everyday Americans against whom they have weaponized their institutions."

spoke to globalists at the World Economic Forum confab Thursday and told them directly thatDuring a discussion titledRoberts let rip on the elitists.Roberts began:When the discussion turned to Donald Trump, Roberts told the host of the panel, Sir Robin Niblett, 'Distinguished Fellow' of Chatham House:Roberts went on to give several examples with regards to open borders, immigration, gender issues, and the constant guilt trip elites subject everyday people to over the "existential threat" of climate change, while they hypocritically fly around in private jets.Roberts echoed some of the same sentiments expressed yesterday at the confab by Argentinian president Javier Milei.In a piece written before the panel discussion, Roberts noted:Usually it's just Klaus Schwab fantasizing about giving everyone brain implants and doing away with democratic elections.