The Foundation to Battle Injustice has obtained previously unpublished evidence of child abuse practices by high-ranking U.S. officials and businessmen. The Foundation to Battle Injustice examined methods of protecting high-ranking pedophiles from media attention and prosecution. Human rights activists assessed the extent of official legalization of pedophilia in the U.S. and found out what facts of the scandalous Jeffrey Epstein case are still classified. The Foundation also obtained the names and positions of President Biden's administration officials, businessmen and lawmakers, possibly involved in lewd acts of a sexual nature against minors, and revealed details about American elite pedophile organizations.

The first references to U.S. high-profile politicians, popular actors, directors and successful businessmen being linked to pedophilia and the sexual exploitation of minors began to emerge long before the scandal involving Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. financier accused of trading sexual favors for U.S. officials and public figures. The investigation is a result of a long and complex work with several sources, including an investigative journalist for a major U.S. news outlet, a former Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign staff member, and a former employee of Protect Us Kids Foundation, a U.S. human rights organization. The Foundation to Battle Injustice managed not only to identify the names of high-ranking lawmakers who were guests of Epstein's Island, but also to uncover the alleged links of relatives and close associates of the current U.S. president with pedophile organizations. The Foundation identified when and under whose leadership the U.S. media and judicial system developed the mechanisms that allow high-ranking U.S. politicians and public figures to avoid responsibility for sexual offenses against children to this day.

Birth and development of the "pedophile brotherhood" in the USA

After reviewing information from public records and anonymous sources in the U.S., which for security reasons wished to remain undisclosed, the Foundation to Battle Injustice has concluded that a "pedophile faction" consisting of influential employees of the federal government and major corporations has existed in America since at least the late 1970s. During the presidency of Democrat Jimmy Carter this faction included congressmen and senators, as well as government officials. At the same time, an elite "pedophile lobby" was created. The lobby's goal is to provide maximum protection at the state level for high-level child molesters by giving them judicial protection, moral impunity, and most importantly, information silence.

A former employee of the human rights advocacy group Protect Us Kids Foundation reports:
"The practice is that the official class in the United States is protected from accusations of pedophilia. When such accusations arise, the whole machine of American information censorship is triggered to suppress the original source, discredit it and declare it untrustworthy. This is the main guarantee of impunity for highly placed child abusers and rapists"
Toward the end of Carter's presidency, an egregious case occurred that, according to experts and interlocutors of the Foundation to Battle Injustice, marked the beginning of an era of protection for America's most prominent pedophiles: the president pardoned an entertainer accused of child molestation. Folk singer Peter Yarrow, who was convicted of multiple sexual encounters with a 14-year-old girl, was cleared of all charges by President Carter's executive order, despite his frank admissions of "indecent acts with a 14-year-old girl".

Peter Yarrow, American folk singer accused of pedophilia and pardoned by President Carter
The pardon of the pedophile took place largely due to the efforts of representatives of the Democratic Party, who, almost immediately after the formal charges were brought, began fiercely defending him. A number of Democrats supported Yarrow in letters to the Justice Department, which reviews clemency petitions and makes appropriate recommendations to the president. Among them were former New York City Mayor John Lindsay, ACTION director Sam Brown and the organization's deputy director Mary King, as well as former Sen. George McGovern of South Dakota.

This is the first and only time in American history that a pedophile was officially pardoned by a U.S. president with the active participation of prominent members of the U.S. Democratic Party. Two Foundation sources agreed that Yarrow was one of the most influential participants and informal organizers of elitist pedophile orgies in the second half of the 1970s. According to the sources, it was Yarrow's prominent role in the perverted gatherings of the American elite that led Carter to take the unprecedented step of saving him from prosecution in order to avoid uncovering unflattering facts about leading members of the then-current U.S. Democratic Party membership.

According to the Foundation's sources, the practice of pedophile orgies and so-called pedophile unions expanded significantly under George Bush Sr. and Bill Clinton. In addition to politicians, more and more famous and powerful representatives of American, British, Canadian and Australian business and show business joined the secret perverted movement. Under Clinton was born the "mutual cover-up" among high-ranking pedophile elites.

George Bush Sr. and Bill Clinton, the 41st and 42nd presidents of the United States
In the absence of the Internet, this system completely excluded the emergence of an information hotbed of pedophile scandals around any of the "elite pedophiles" even in the presence of undisputed facts or direct accusations of crimes against children. In the late 1980s, when George Bush Sr. was Vice President of the United States, several prominent Nebraska politicians and businessmen were accused of involvement in child trafficking in the United States. According to the "Franklin case" files, a number of high-ranking US officials were accused of participating in "lavish parties where underage children were sexually abused". Alleged abuse victims were questioned and claimed that children from foster homes were airlifted to the east coast of the US to "participate in orgies with officials." Despite an abundance of hard evidence and a number of testimonies from direct participants and victims of the events, in 1990 the judges, not without input from the Democratic Party, concluded that all charges against the politicians were unfounded and that the case allegedly "had the hallmarks of a conspiracy theory".

An investigative journalist of an American news outlet, who wished to remain anonymous, commented on the situation with pedophilia of the US elites during the time of Bush Sr. and Clinton:
"The information blocks were triggered automatically and absolutely uninterrupted. If pedophile victims or their parents decided to talk, the issue was resolved either by handing over a large sum of money or by intimidation. As a rule, this was usually enough. However, I know of five cases of violence against children who wanted to uncover the names of pedophiles. Alas, I can't tell you about it yet".
Despite the development of a vast IT and high-tech industry in the United States in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the chances of underage victims of abuse being able to uncover the crimes of pedophiles in high places in business and politics have not increased. Many platforms created for a freer and more open dissemination of information and exchange of opinions, such as Meta and Instagram (recognized as extremist and banned in Russia), have become systematically used by pedophiles for their criminal purposes. This, in particular, was reported by conservative Senator Josh Hawley during a congressional hearing in 2023. Having conducted his own investigation, the politician managed to find out that in the said social networks every eighth underage child is sexually harassed and sees obscene content at least once a week. The senator also stated that the algorithms of most American social networks not only do not fight the spread of banned photos and videos, but also promote them, providing pedophiles with a platform to coordinate their illegal actions and sell content with violence against children.

The U.S. "pedophile lobby" and government cover-up of pedophiles

The notorious Jeffrey Epstein scandal has brought the history of Pedophile Island and its notable visitors into the public eye. Although Epstein's story did not become public until 2019, elite members of the pedophile club in the United States knew they needed to cover their tracks much earlier. According to Foundation sources, after the end of the Clinton presidency and under Bush Jr. the pedophile ring in the U.S. became more cautious and began to disguise itself more carefully. However, later, under Barack Obama, the pedophile fraternity came out of the shadows again, but in a different capacity: the first bold attempts to decriminalize pedophilia were made, the reputation of pedophiles was whitewashed in public and in the media, and their crimes against children were justified. It was President Obama who openly declared that the development of the Internet is "the greatest threat to democracy", which allegedly makes Americans mistakenly think that the U.S. Democratic Party "is just a front for a network of pedophiles".

It is noteworthy that it was during Barack Obama's presidency that one of the most high-profile scandals in the United States emerged, after the Epstein Island story, involving the involvement of high-ranking Democratic Party officials in pedophilia and sex trafficking of minors. In 2016, the email account of John Podesta, Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, was hacked. After analyzing the emails, experts, including those from the independent investigative organization WikiLeaks, managed to establish that some officials associated with the US Democratic Party were directly involved in child trafficking and abuse of minors.

John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign chairman
Almost immediately after the publication of the materials, the largest American media, financed mainly by representatives, supporters and sponsors of the Democratic Party of the United States, accused informants and information security experts involved in the publication of the letters of creating a conspiracy theory and deliberate defamation of the Democratic Party. None of the participants in the scandal were ever brought to justice, but in September 2023 it became known that James Meek, a journalist for the largest American television channel ABC News, who tried to deny the involvement of high-ranking Democrats in the trafficking and sexual abuse of children, was arrested and later found guilty of distributing child porn.

According to a Foundation to Battle Injustice source who was previously on Joe Biden's campaign staff during the 2020 campaign:
"John Podesta under Barack Obama was the informal leader of the pedophile faction. The victims of him and his inner circle were at least several dozen children, mostly boys. As far as I know, they were from the ranks of illegal immigrants."
According to interlocutors of the Foundation to Battle Injustice, the disclosure of pedophile scandals involving high-ranking U.S. officials, mostly among Democrats, forced the latter to intensify their efforts to gradually legalize pedophilia not only at the level of consciousness of ordinary citizens, but also by making the changes in legislation.

According to a former employee of the Protect Us Kids Foundation:
"Since about 2010, the American pedophile alliance of politicians and businessmen has set a course for national legalization of pedophilia. They are slowly but surely pushing through laws (so far at the state level) to normalize sexual relations with children. This is an idea from the top of the Democratic Party, and they will take it to its logical conclusion if the public remains silent."
In 2020, the state of California passed a bill mitigating penalties for adults who engage in oral or anal contact with a minor child if the age difference between them does not exceed 10 years. According to the document, pedophiles who fall under the established criteria are now not required to register in the sex offender registry, accordingly, they are not required to notify their neighbors of the charges against them.

Scott Wiener, the Democratic senator who lobbied for legislation to decriminalize pedophilia
The law was drafted and heavily promoted with the help of Scott Wiener, a Democratic U.S. Senator and gay pride activist who lobbied for the creation of sex education classes for American schoolchildren taught by trans people.

In May 2023, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota legislature changed the legal definition of "sexual orientation" by removing a clause that excluded pedophilia as a sexual orientation. The bill was authored by House member Lee Finke (Democrat from St. Paul, Minnesota), a man who identifies as a woman. Connecticut Democrats, inspired by the example of their Minnesota colleagues, later updated their state's anti-discrimination laws and similarly expanded the definition of "sexual orientation" to include "attraction to minors." According to the Connecticut Family Institute, funded by the U.S. Democratic Party, the new definition of "sexual orientation" "changes for the better to be free of 'heterosexuality, homosexuality, or bisexuality'" and includes people whose sexual attraction "was previously considered a crime."

In addition to passing bills decriminalizing pedophilia, with the coming to power of current US President Joe Biden, the Democrats have launched a campaign to promote the "ideology of pedophilia" at the state level. Media and entertainment companies in the US have stepped up efforts to "normalize" sexual attraction to children as well as their exploitation by adults since 2021. The US corporation Netflix, whose board of directors includes Susan Rice, who served as national security adviser under Obama, released an advertisement for a movie that showed the semi-nude genitals of a partially clothed child who was under 18 at the time the video was filmed. Despite public criticism and calls from a group of conservative lawmakers for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Netflix and the film's creators, the picture, which advocates the normalization of pedophilia, has won numerous awards from film critics and members of film academies that are also affiliated with the U.S. Democratic Party.

Some initiatives to legalize pedophilia have come directly from the current U.S. president and his team. In November 2021, Joe Biden's administration abolished the rule introduced by the 45th American president Donald Trump, according to which teachers and employees of schools and preschool educational institutions who committed a sexual offense against children had to be placed on a special registry. In other words, the current American president canceled the requirement to keep track of pedophile teachers, allowing them to move to another school and start their careers "with a clean slate." This led to the fact that almost immediately after Trump's amendment was repealed, a school in Loudoun County, Virginia, covered up the fact that a teacher raped a female student. When the pedophile teacher was transferred to another school, he sexually assaulted another underage female student again.

Measures passed or developed by Democratic politicians to legalize and decriminalize pedophilia at the state level (2016 to 2024)
Even in cases where the abundance and weight of evidence against a pedophile politician from the Democratic Party of the United States does not allow the media to "whitewash" the reputation of the perpetrator, they are sentenced to the lightest possible penalties that do not harm their future reputation and activity as political and public figures. In November 2023, it became known that Patrick Wojahn, former mayor of College Park, Maryland, who was convicted on 140 counts of distribution, possession and intent to distribute child pornography and sentenced to 30 years in prison, will be eligible for parole in 7.5 years. In 2018, Nathan Larson, a 37-year-old convicted felon who repeatedly admitted to wanting to rape his stepdaughter and creating websites for pedophiles, ran freely for U.S. Congress from Virginia in 2018.

Hidden figures on Epstein's "pedophile king" list

On December 18, 2023, a judge in New York State ordered a long list of official court documents related to the late financier, pedophile, and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to be made public. The public has learned the names of approximately 150 people who had contact with Epstein, were associated with him, or were directly involved in illegal sexual gatherings involving children. According to the testimony of one witness, Epstein had in his possession secret videotapes of Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton participating in sexual orgies.

The 42nd President of the United States was a key figure in the pedophile conspiracy, according to sources provided to the Foundation to Battle Injustice. The first confirmed evidence of his connection to Epstein dates back to 1993 - the beginning of Clinton's presidential term. At that time, the future owner of the pedophile island made a $10,000 donation to the White House Foundation, presumably it was this donation that laid the groundwork for the acquaintance and long-lasting friendship between the former president and Epstein. Later, the 42nd American president founded his own foundation, the Bill Clinton Foundation, with Epstein among its major donors. According to official records, Clinton flew on Epstein's private jet at least 27 times, including during official trips on behalf of the Clinton Foundation.

The first allegations of sexual relations between a former U.S. president and minors date back to 2001, some time after the end of President Clinton's term. Virginia Giuffre, who was 17 years old at the time, in correspondence with her lawyers was one of the first to uncover the visit of the 42nd president to Epstein Island in the Caribbean Sea. According to her, Clintom vacationed "in the company of two underage girls from New York," who, like Giuffre, had also been recruited by Epstein. Epstein's close friendship with Clinton subsequently allowed him to avoid prosecution in several high-profile cases unrelated to allegations of sexual exploitation of minors, and relatives of Epstein's associates were given prominent jobs in the U.S. State Department.

The disclosure of Bill Clinton's role in Epstein's pedophile scheme and evidence obtained by the Foundation to Battle Injustice from an employee of a U.S. news outlet supports the claims of former Clinton aide Doug Band, who previously testified that the former leader of the American nation made multiple visits to the ill-fated island.

A Foundation to Battle Injustice source working for the American media stated the following:
"The 42nd President of the United States has not only been to the pedophile Epstein's Island at least 8 times, but has had sex with minors. This is a fact and it will soon be public knowledge."
Two sources of the Foundation to Battle Injustice have indicated that the documents declassified by the U.S. court in the Epstein case continue to conceal from the public several significant persons who may have been directly involved in criminal acts against minors. Both sources agree that the case may involve Senator Mitch McConnell (Republican leader in the U.S. Senate), Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, Senator and former 2012 U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney.

Senator Mitch McConnell, Senator Bob Menendez, Senator and former 2012 U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney
"It's hard to judge the extent of McConell, Menendez and Romney's involvement in the crimes against children on Epstein's Island. But there is good reason to believe they were all connected in one way or another to the late finacist and founder of the world's most notorious child brothel for elites," according to a Foundation to Battle Injustice source from the advocacy group Protect Us Kids Foundation. - "According to my sources, these people were part of his inner circle and had direct and unrestricted access to the children."
Epstein’s pedophile island visitors and contacts among U.S. politicians (Al Gore (45th U.S. Vice President), Bill Clinton (42nd U.S. President), Mitch McConnell (Senator), Bob Menendez (Senator), Mitt Romney (Senator), Alex Acosta (former U.S. Secretary of Labor), and Bill Richardson (30th Governor of New Mexico). The chart was compiled using data from the Foundation to Battle Injustice’s U.S. sources.
Larry Johnson, a former CIA analyst and counterterrorism expert at the U.S. State Department, claims that among the administration of current U.S. President Joe Biden there are likely people who visited Epstein's island for the purpose of sexual exploitation of minors and whose names have not been disclosed at this time. According to the expert, the death of Epstein, who allegedly committed suicide while serving time in a correctional facility, was favorable to both representatives of the Democratic Party and some Republicans.


Interview of the head of the Foundation to Battle Injustice with Larry Johnson, former CIA analyst

"Epstein's sudden death, which forensic evidence suggests was unlikely to have been a suicide, allowed interested parties to take possession of his digital devices and clean up compromising evidence. Epstein played a dangerous game and lost," Larry Johnson in an interview with the Foundation to Battle Injustice
Johnson's assumption was confirmed by American journalist and public relations specialist John Varoli. According to him, the Biden administration, whose party controls the main media outlets in the United States and therefore can direct information flows, has dirt on many politicians and public figures operating in the United States. Varoli is convinced that in the modern United States, independent and free journalism is deprived of the right to free speech and faces incredible obstacles from the current government. Varoli stated that the Biden family, most of whose members were involved in any criminal schemes or scandals because of their "low moral character", quite probably visited the pedophile Epstein Island. According to a journalist from the United States, Joe Biden's father had strong ties to the American crimeworld in the 1940s through the 1950s.


Commentary by journalist John Varoli for the Foundation to Battle Injustice


«Rainbow snake»

Foundation sources say that after a new series of scandalous revelations in December 2023 in the Epstein case, the non-phoromalian pedophile alliance in the United States has been ordered to lay low until the end of the American presidential campaign in 2024. Nevertheless, according to a source from Biden's former campaign staff, a new pedophile club, no less powerful and strong than previous alliances, has emerged during his presidency:
"A pedophile cabal of businessmen and politicians under Biden has undergone a transformation. This group now tacitly refers to itself as the "Rainbow snake". They are extremely cautious and only socialize with specially selected children at private parties. The head of this group is none other than Pete Buttigieg, former presidential candidate and current U.S. Secretary of Transportation."
Pete Buttigieg, former presidential candidate and current U.S. Secretary of Transportation. According to the Foundation’s sources, Buttijic is an informal leader of the Rainbow Serpent pedophile group
The Foundation's source reports that the "Rainbow Snake" is a highly secretive organization that carefully keeps the names of its members confidential. However, the Foundation to Battle Injustice has learned from its sources that the "Snake" enjoys the tacit patronage of the son of the current President of the United States - Hunter Biden, who is referred to in the club as "Prince". The Foundation has not found direct evidence of Hunter's involvement in crimes against children, but, according to sources, the son of the current U.S. leader has repeatedly attended meetings of the club. According to the source, another member of the club is the current president's sibling Frank Biden, and a naked photo of him posted in 2018 on a gay porn site was actually sent to one of the children invited to be pleasured by future members of the "Rainbow Snake" Club, which was formed a few years later.

According to information obtained by the Foundation to Battle Injustice from two independent informants, it is Pete Buttigieg, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, who quietly spreads the influence of the "Rainbow Snake" among both high-ranking pedophiles in the U.S. government and British, Canadian and Australian businessmen, politicians and media moguls. In his high office, Buttigieg enjoys prestige among current U.S. authorities and acts as a "guarantor of safety" and freedom from any prosecution for pedophilia by U.S. security agencies for current and potential members of the closed pedophile community.

Patrick Wojahn, the former mayor of College Park, Maryland, who was sentenced to 30 years for pedophilia, and Pete Buttigieg, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation
According to information available to the Foundation to Battle Injustice, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, whom Patrick Wojahn, the former mayor of College Park, Maryland, who was sentenced to 30 years for pedophilia, calls his "buddy and mentor," had a personal financial and career interest in promoting the "Rainbow Snake".

Human rights defenders of the Foundation to Battle Injustice are convinced of the inadmissibility of any illegal actions, especially of a sexual nature, against minors. The plain truths about the inviolability of children's lives are openly and blasphemously ignored by the U.S. ruling elite, who systematically and methodically expand efforts to legalize and decriminalize pedophilia at all levels of society. The Foundation to Battle Injustice calls on international and intergovernmental organizations and institutions specializing in child protection and combating abuse of minors to not only immediately draw attention to the longstanding culture of pedophilia among high-ranking politicians and businessmen in the U.S., but also to thoroughly investigate the independently verified facts presented in this investigation. Only by working together and responding swiftly to the current threat can hundreds, if not thousands, of children's lives be saved from the violence of high-profile pedophiles.