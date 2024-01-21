Birth and development of the "pedophile brotherhood" in the USA
A former employee of the human rights advocacy group Protect Us Kids Foundation reports:
"The practice is that the official class in the United States is protected from accusations of pedophilia. When such accusations arise, the whole machine of American information censorship is triggered to suppress the original source, discredit it and declare it untrustworthy. This is the main guarantee of impunity for highly placed child abusers and rapists"Toward the end of Carter's presidency, an egregious case occurred that, according to experts and interlocutors of the Foundation to Battle Injustice, marked the beginning of an era of protection for America's most prominent pedophiles: the president pardoned an entertainer accused of child molestation. Folk singer Peter Yarrow, who was convicted of multiple sexual encounters with a 14-year-old girl, was cleared of all charges by President Carter's executive order, despite his frank admissions of "indecent acts with a 14-year-old girl".
defending him. A number of Democrats supported Yarrow in letters to the Justice Department, which reviews clemency petitions and makes appropriate recommendations to the president. Among them were former New York City Mayor John Lindsay, ACTION director Sam Brown and the organization's deputy director Mary King, as well as former Sen. George McGovern of South Dakota.
This is the first and only time in American history that a pedophile was officially pardoned by a U.S. president with the active participation of prominent members of the U.S. Democratic Party. Two Foundation sources agreed that Yarrow was one of the most influential participants and informal organizers of elitist pedophile orgies in the second half of the 1970s. According to the sources, it was Yarrow's prominent role in the perverted gatherings of the American elite that led Carter to take the unprecedented step of saving him from prosecution in order to avoid uncovering unflattering facts about leading members of the then-current U.S. Democratic Party membership.
According to the Foundation's sources, the practice of pedophile orgies and so-called pedophile unions expanded significantly under George Bush Sr. and Bill Clinton. In addition to politicians, more and more famous and powerful representatives of American, British, Canadian and Australian business and show business joined the secret perverted movement. Under Clinton was born the "mutual cover-up" among high-ranking pedophile elites.
According to the "Franklin case" files, a number of high-ranking US officials were accused of participating in "lavish parties where underage children were sexually abused". Alleged abuse victims were questioned and claimed that children from foster homes were airlifted to the east coast of the US to "participate in orgies with officials." Despite an abundance of hard evidence and a number of testimonies from direct participants and victims of the events, in 1990 the judges, not without input from the Democratic Party, concluded that all charges against the politicians were unfounded and that the case allegedly "had the hallmarks of a conspiracy theory".
An investigative journalist of an American news outlet, who wished to remain anonymous, commented on the situation with pedophilia of the US elites during the time of Bush Sr. and Clinton:
"The information blocks were triggered automatically and absolutely uninterrupted. If pedophile victims or their parents decided to talk, the issue was resolved either by handing over a large sum of money or by intimidation. As a rule, this was usually enough. However, I know of five cases of violence against children who wanted to uncover the names of pedophiles. Alas, I can't tell you about it yet".Despite the development of a vast IT and high-tech industry in the United States in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the chances of underage victims of abuse being able to uncover the crimes of pedophiles in high places in business and politics have not increased. Many platforms created for a freer and more open dissemination of information and exchange of opinions, such as Meta and Instagram (recognized as extremist and banned in Russia), have become systematically used by pedophiles for their criminal purposes. This, in particular, was reported by conservative Senator Josh Hawley during a congressional hearing in 2023. Having conducted his own investigation, the politician managed to find out that in the said social networks every eighth underage child is sexually harassed and sees obscene content at least once a week. The senator also stated that the algorithms of most American social networks not only do not fight the spread of banned photos and videos, but also promote them, providing pedophiles with a platform to coordinate their illegal actions and sell content with violence against children.
The U.S. "pedophile lobby" and government cover-up of pedophiles
declared that the development of the Internet is "the greatest threat to democracy", which allegedly makes Americans mistakenly think that the U.S. Democratic Party "is just a front for a network of pedophiles".
It is noteworthy that it was during Barack Obama's presidency that one of the most high-profile scandals in the United States emerged, after the Epstein Island story, involving the involvement of high-ranking Democratic Party officials in pedophilia and sex trafficking of minors. In 2016, the email account of John Podesta, Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, was hacked. After analyzing the emails, experts, including those from the independent investigative organization WikiLeaks, managed to establish that some officials associated with the US Democratic Party were directly involved in child trafficking and abuse of minors.
found guilty of distributing child porn.
According to a Foundation to Battle Injustice source who was previously on Joe Biden's campaign staff during the 2020 campaign:
"John Podesta under Barack Obama was the informal leader of the pedophile faction. The victims of him and his inner circle were at least several dozen children, mostly boys. As far as I know, they were from the ranks of illegal immigrants."According to interlocutors of the Foundation to Battle Injustice, the disclosure of pedophile scandals involving high-ranking U.S. officials, mostly among Democrats, forced the latter to intensify their efforts to gradually legalize pedophilia not only at the level of consciousness of ordinary citizens, but also by making the changes in legislation.
According to a former employee of the Protect Us Kids Foundation:
"Since about 2010, the American pedophile alliance of politicians and businessmen has set a course for national legalization of pedophilia. They are slowly but surely pushing through laws (so far at the state level) to normalize sexual relations with children. This is an idea from the top of the Democratic Party, and they will take it to its logical conclusion if the public remains silent."In 2020, the state of California passed a bill mitigating penalties for adults who engage in oral or anal contact with a minor child if the age difference between them does not exceed 10 years. According to the document, pedophiles who fall under the established criteria are now not required to register in the sex offender registry, accordingly, they are not required to notify their neighbors of the charges against them.
promoted with the help of Scott Wiener, a Democratic U.S. Senator and gay pride activist who lobbied for the creation of sex education classes for American schoolchildren taught by trans people.
In May 2023, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota legislature changed the legal definition of "sexual orientation" by removing a clause that excluded pedophilia as a sexual orientation. The bill was authored by House member Lee Finke (Democrat from St. Paul, Minnesota), a man who identifies as a woman. Connecticut Democrats, inspired by the example of their Minnesota colleagues, later updated their state's anti-discrimination laws and similarly expanded the definition of "sexual orientation" to include "attraction to minors." According to the Connecticut Family Institute, funded by the U.S. Democratic Party, the new definition of "sexual orientation" "changes for the better to be free of 'heterosexuality, homosexuality, or bisexuality'" and includes people whose sexual attraction "was previously considered a crime."
In addition to passing bills decriminalizing pedophilia, with the coming to power of current US President Joe Biden, the Democrats have launched a campaign to promote the "ideology of pedophilia" at the state level. Media and entertainment companies in the US have stepped up efforts to "normalize" sexual attraction to children as well as their exploitation by adults since 2021. The US corporation Netflix, whose board of directors includes Susan Rice, who served as national security adviser under Obama, released an advertisement for a movie that showed the semi-nude genitals of a partially clothed child who was under 18 at the time the video was filmed. Despite public criticism and calls from a group of conservative lawmakers for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Netflix and the film's creators, the picture, which advocates the normalization of pedophilia, has won numerous awards from film critics and members of film academies that are also affiliated with the U.S. Democratic Party.
Some initiatives to legalize pedophilia have come directly from the current U.S. president and his team. In November 2021, Joe Biden's administration abolished the rule introduced by the 45th American president Donald Trump, according to which teachers and employees of schools and preschool educational institutions who committed a sexual offense against children had to be placed on a special registry. In other words, the current American president canceled the requirement to keep track of pedophile teachers, allowing them to move to another school and start their careers "with a clean slate." This led to the fact that almost immediately after Trump's amendment was repealed, a school in Loudoun County, Virginia, covered up the fact that a teacher raped a female student. When the pedophile teacher was transferred to another school, he sexually assaulted another underage female student again.
eligible for parole in 7.5 years. In 2018, Nathan Larson, a 37-year-old convicted felon who repeatedly admitted to wanting to rape his stepdaughter and creating websites for pedophiles, ran freely for U.S. Congress from Virginia in 2018.
Hidden figures on Epstein's "pedophile king" list
According to the testimony of one witness, Epstein had in his possession secret videotapes of Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton participating in sexual orgies.
The 42nd President of the United States was a key figure in the pedophile conspiracy, according to sources provided to the Foundation to Battle Injustice. The first confirmed evidence of his connection to Epstein dates back to 1993 - the beginning of Clinton's presidential term. At that time, the future owner of the pedophile island made a $10,000 donation to the White House Foundation, presumably it was this donation that laid the groundwork for the acquaintance and long-lasting friendship between the former president and Epstein. Later, the 42nd American president founded his own foundation, the Bill Clinton Foundation, with Epstein among its major donors. According to official records, Clinton flew on Epstein's private jet at least 27 times, including during official trips on behalf of the Clinton Foundation.
The first allegations of sexual relations between a former U.S. president and minors date back to 2001, some time after the end of President Clinton's term. Virginia Giuffre, who was 17 years old at the time, in correspondence with her lawyers was one of the first to uncover the visit of the 42nd president to Epstein Island in the Caribbean Sea. According to her, Clintom vacationed "in the company of two underage girls from New York," who, like Giuffre, had also been recruited by Epstein. Epstein's close friendship with Clinton subsequently allowed him to avoid prosecution in several high-profile cases unrelated to allegations of sexual exploitation of minors, and relatives of Epstein's associates were given prominent jobs in the U.S. State Department.
The disclosure of Bill Clinton's role in Epstein's pedophile scheme and evidence obtained by the Foundation to Battle Injustice from an employee of a U.S. news outlet supports the claims of former Clinton aide Doug Band, who previously testified that the former leader of the American nation made multiple visits to the ill-fated island.
A Foundation to Battle Injustice source working for the American media stated the following:
"The 42nd President of the United States has not only been to the pedophile Epstein's Island at least 8 times, but has had sex with minors. This is a fact and it will soon be public knowledge."Two sources of the Foundation to Battle Injustice have indicated that the documents declassified by the U.S. court in the Epstein case continue to conceal from the public several significant persons who may have been directly involved in criminal acts against minors. Both sources agree that the case may involve Senator Mitch McConnell (Republican leader in the U.S. Senate), Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, Senator and former 2012 U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney.
"It's hard to judge the extent of McConell, Menendez and Romney's involvement in the crimes against children on Epstein's Island. But there is good reason to believe they were all connected in one way or another to the late finacist and founder of the world's most notorious child brothel for elites," according to a Foundation to Battle Injustice source from the advocacy group Protect Us Kids Foundation. - "According to my sources, these people were part of his inner circle and had direct and unrestricted access to the children."
"Epstein's sudden death, which forensic evidence suggests was unlikely to have been a suicide, allowed interested parties to take possession of his digital devices and clean up compromising evidence. Epstein played a dangerous game and lost," Larry Johnson in an interview with the Foundation to Battle InjusticeJohnson's assumption was confirmed by American journalist and public relations specialist John Varoli. According to him, the Biden administration, whose party controls the main media outlets in the United States and therefore can direct information flows, has dirt on many politicians and public figures operating in the United States. Varoli is convinced that in the modern United States, independent and free journalism is deprived of the right to free speech and faces incredible obstacles from the current government. Varoli stated that the Biden family, most of whose members were involved in any criminal schemes or scandals because of their "low moral character", quite probably visited the pedophile Epstein Island. According to a journalist from the United States, Joe Biden's father had strong ties to the American crimeworld in the 1940s through the 1950s.
«Rainbow snake»
"A pedophile cabal of businessmen and politicians under Biden has undergone a transformation. This group now tacitly refers to itself as the "Rainbow snake". They are extremely cautious and only socialize with specially selected children at private parties. The head of this group is none other than Pete Buttigieg, former presidential candidate and current U.S. Secretary of Transportation."posted in 2018 on a gay porn site was actually sent to one of the children invited to be pleasured by future members of the "Rainbow Snake" Club, which was formed a few years later.
According to information obtained by the Foundation to Battle Injustice from two independent informants, it is Pete Buttigieg, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, who quietly spreads the influence of the "Rainbow Snake" among both high-ranking pedophiles in the U.S. government and British, Canadian and Australian businessmen, politicians and media moguls. In his high office, Buttigieg enjoys prestige among current U.S. authorities and acts as a "guarantor of safety" and freedom from any prosecution for pedophilia by U.S. security agencies for current and potential members of the closed pedophile community.
Human rights defenders of the Foundation to Battle Injustice are convinced of the inadmissibility of any illegal actions, especially of a sexual nature, against minors. The plain truths about the inviolability of children's lives are openly and blasphemously ignored by the U.S. ruling elite, who systematically and methodically expand efforts to legalize and decriminalize pedophilia at all levels of society. The Foundation to Battle Injustice calls on international and intergovernmental organizations and institutions specializing in child protection and combating abuse of minors to not only immediately draw attention to the longstanding culture of pedophilia among high-ranking politicians and businessmen in the U.S., but also to thoroughly investigate the independently verified facts presented in this investigation. Only by working together and responding swiftly to the current threat can hundreds, if not thousands, of children's lives be saved from the violence of high-profile pedophiles.