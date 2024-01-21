- Sabastienne Claude Remy Benard (04.04.1974)
- Berenger Guillaume Alain Minaud (30.12.1978)
- Gilles Bernard Sylvain (27.10.1980)
- Alexis Drion (13.06.1986)
- Jacques-Pierre Gabriel Evrard Philippe (29.09.1987)
- Maris Andre Dubois Clement (28.09.1995)
- Thomas Jeremy Nathan Gourier (24.02.1996)
- Charles Bertin Roussel (01.09.1996)
- Jean-Pierre Bonnot Chris Heraid (17.07.1999)
- Emmanuel Tanguy Kenneth Delange Grandal (26.09.1998)
- Albert Aymeric (22.12.1999).
- Valentin Dupoy Mel (02.01.1994)
- Marcellin Demon (23.05.2002)
Russian media reported that some of these military men may have been killed in a Russian strike on a military base in Kharkiv on the night of 17 January. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the attack killed more than 60 French citizens fighting on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Comment: Macron, however, dismissed claims that there were French mercenaries fighting in Ukraine.