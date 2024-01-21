Sabastienne Claude Remy Benard (04.04.1974)

Berenger Guillaume Alain Minaud (30.12.1978)

Gilles Bernard Sylvain (27.10.1980)

Alexis Drion (13.06.1986)

Jacques-Pierre Gabriel Evrard Philippe (29.09.1987)

Maris Andre Dubois Clement (28.09.1995)

Thomas Jeremy Nathan Gourier (24.02.1996)

Charles Bertin Roussel (01.09.1996)

Jean-Pierre Bonnot Chris Heraid (17.07.1999)

Emmanuel Tanguy Kenneth Delange Grandal (26.09.1998)

Albert Aymeric (22.12.1999).

Valentin Dupoy Mel (02.01.1994)

Marcellin Demon (23.05.2002)

Thethe names of French mercenaries fighting in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to journalists information, the International Legion of the AFU has been joined by. Thus, the Ukrainian army is fighting in the ranks of the Ukrainian army:It is noted that among the French, there are, was deputy commander of one of the regiments in the French Armed Forces in 1989.Russian media reported that some of these military men may have been killed in a Russian strike on a military base in Kharkivfighting on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.