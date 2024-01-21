to fix an issue discovered after a mishap with the fuel system in December 2022.

A $14 million fighter jet engine was irreparably damaged after an engineer left a flashlight inside the engine, sealed it up and turned it on, a military investigation has revealed.The accidentThe F-35 jet was undergoing a routine check of its propulsion system, and a metering plug was inserted into an engine fuel line.The F-35 was 'one of the last aircraft that needed to be completed,' according to the report.The three-person engineering team from the 62d Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron then sealed up the plane, having inserted the metering plug, and tested the engine.They fired the engines in the hangar, and let the plane run for 13 minutes.None of the warning sirens sounded, and the test appeared to be carried out as normal.But when they shut the engine off, the engineers heard a clanging sound.'Following the shutdown,' the report reads, one of the maintainers 'completed the post operations servicing inspection and identified damage to the blades of the engine.'He reported the engine damage to the maintenance expeditor and stated: 'I believe I just ingested a flashlight.''The Air Force Aircraft Accident Investigation Board found that theTheyNo one was injured in the incident.Luke officials would not say if any of the maintainers involved had faced punishment for the mishap.'Any administrative actions taken regarding the F-35 incident on 15 March are not releasable,' said Capt. Scarlett Trujillo, spokesperson for the Air Education and Training Command, when asked by military news website Task & Purpose.The Air Force says each member of the maintenance team was current and qualified to accomplish all the tasks.