"These kinds of strikes are painful for Western countries for sure, for many reasons. [Western countries] are losing the information battle, because these mercenaries are at the forefront in Western propaganda for the war, and losing lots of them at the same time - hundreds of them in just a matter of days - is a major blow."

"Tuesday's strike is a microcosm of the whole situation that is going on in Ukraine. There are huge losses on the Ukrainian side...that while foreign soldiers can fight, they cannot defend against precision strikes. Russia is calling the shots."

Russia killed 60 foreign fighters in a missile attack on Kharkov, the Russian Defense Ministry has said...Russia's elimination of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine hurts the West because it demonstrates how Moscow can inflict "huge losses" with single precision strikes, Finnish news editor Janus Putkonen has told RT.The Russian military said that it targeted ain Kharkov on Tuesday, killing 60 foreign fighters and injuring more than 20 others,The French foreign ministry on Thursday denied the presence of any French mercenaries in Ukraine, although a pro-Russian resistance group in Kharkov told RIA Novosti thatat the targeted building, and thatPutkonen told RT:Putkonen continued:Hours before the strike,According to French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, the weapons are to be transferred in the first half of this yearaccording to figures released by the Russian Foreign Ministry earlier this month.