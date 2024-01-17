Society's Child
Email leak: Cover up of tuberculosis cases at Cape Cod migrant shelter
Mon, 15 Jan 2024 00:00 UTC
An emergency alert email sent by Heidi Nelson, CEO of Duffy Health Center, to Massachusetts lawmakers on December 2, has sparked a controversy involving alleged tuberculosis cases at a migrant shelter on Cape Cod. The recipients included three Massachusetts House members and one state senator. Despite inquiries by The Epoch Times, there have been no responses from either Ms. Nelson or the Duffy Health Center. The lawmakers, including State Representatives Kip Diggs, Christopher Flanagan, Senator Julian Cyr, and Representative Steven Xiarhos, have also remained silent on the issue.
The controversy gained momentum when Xiarhos confirmed during a call to the Ed Lambert show on 95 WXTK radio, that he received the email concerning tuberculosis cases at a South Yarmouth motel housing migrant families.
Governor Maura Healey's administration has come under fire for allegedly spending millions to shelter migrants, a point of contention among critics who argue that American citizens, including homeless veterans, are being neglected.
During the radio show, Lambert criticized the refusal of lawmakers and the health center to disclose the contents of Nelson's email. He claimed possession of the email but was advised against broadcasting its contents. The discussion between Lambert and Xiarhos centered on the email's confidentiality, with Xiarhos labeling it as private and thus not for public disclosure, a stance challenged by Lambert.
The story has been followed closely by Boston Broadside, with editor Lonnie Brennan commenting on the broader implications of the situation and criticizing the lack of transparency from officials.
Additionally, concerns over tuberculosis and other diseases in the U.S. have been linked to increased migrant influx. An article by Real Clear Investigations noted the resurgence of diseases like polio, leprosy, and malaria, previously thought to be eradicated in the country.
Recent incidents further highlight these concerns. A tuberculosis outbreak affected approximately 500 people at a YMCA in Nebraska last November, and 39 people were exposed to tuberculosis at the University of Massachusetts, Boston. A study by the National Institute of Health highlighted tuberculosis as a growing concern among refugees and migrant populations.
The issue of migrant health has been a point of discussion, with reports from BorderReport.com indicating that many migrants diagnosed with diseases like tuberculosis do not adhere to medical follow-ups.
In response to inquiries from State Senator Peter Durant, the Healey administration initially refused to disclose information regarding the housing of migrants. However, a recent article by Boston Broadside published a list of towns where migrants are being housed, though it notes the list may be incomplete.
The controversy also touches on Massachusetts' right-to-shelter law, as some argue that it contributes to the high number of migrants in the state. During his radio show appearance, Representative Xiarhos mentioned a bill he sponsored to limit the shelter law to those legally residing in the U.S. He also voiced concerns about the state's financial burden in housing migrants and the priority given to them over local homeless citizens.