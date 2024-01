© screenshot

A leaked email to Massachusetts lawmakers has sparked allegations of a cover-up regarding tuberculosis cases at a Cape Cod migrant shelter, leading to heated debates and calls for transparency. emergency alert email sent by Heidi Nelson, CEO of Duffy Health Center, to Massachusetts lawmakers on December 2,The recipients included three Massachusetts House members and one state senator. Despite inquiries by The Epoch Times from either Ms. Nelson or the Duffy Health Center. The lawmakers, including State Representatives Kip Diggs, Christopher Flanagan, Senator Julian Cyr, and Representative Steven Xiarhos, have also remained silent on the issue.The controversy gained momentum when Xiarhos confirmed during a call to the Ed Lambert show on 95 WXTK radio , that he received the email concerning tuberculosis cases at a South Yarmouth motel housing migrant families.a point of contention among critics who argue that American citizens, including homeless veterans, are being neglected.During the radio show, Lambert criticized the refusal of lawmakers and the health center to disclose the contents of Nelson's email. He claimed possession of the email but was advised against broadcasting its contents. The discussion between Lambert and Xiarhos centered on the email's confidentiality, with Xiarhos labeling it as private and thus not for public disclosure, a stance challenged by Lambert.The story has been followed closely by Boston Broadside , with editor Lonnie Brennan commenting on the broader implications of the situation and criticizing the lack of transparency from officials.Additionally,An article by Real Clear Investigations noted theA tuberculosis outbreak affected approximately 500 people at a YMCA in Nebraska last November, and 39 people were exposed to tuberculosis at the University of Massachusetts, Boston. A study by the National Institute of Health highlighted tuberculosis as a growing concern among refugees and migrant populations.The issue of migrant health has been a point of discussion, with reports from BorderReport.com indicating that many migrants diagnosed with diseases like tuberculosis do not adhere to medical follow-ups.In response to inquiries from State Senator Peter Durant, the Healey administration initially refused to disclose information regarding the housing of migrants. However,The controversy also touches onas some argue that it contributes to the high number of migrants in the state. During his radio show appearance,He also voiced concerns about the state's financial burden in housing migrants and the priority given to them over local homeless citizens.