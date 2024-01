© Madalina Vasiliu/The Epoch Times



Attempt comes after appeals court ruled agency likely overstepped its authority in warnings against ivermectin.The FDA in a sealed motion asked the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas to dismiss the suit, which was brought by three doctors who allege the FDA's warnings were illegal.Government lawyers said they would file redacted versions of the motion for public perusal but still haven't done so.The government motion came after an appeals court found that the FDA likely overstepped its authority with the warnings."FDA can inform, but it has identified no authority allowing it to recommend consumers 'stop' taking medicine," U.S. Circuit Judge Don Willett, an appointee of then-President Donald Trump, wrote in the ruling.The appeals court remanded the case back to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown, who said in 2022 that the doctors failed to prove their allegations.The FDA in the sealed motion asked Judge Brown, another appointee of President Trump, to dismiss the case.The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act enables the FDA to authorize or approve drugs for a specific use, but doctors are free to prescribe cleared drugs for other purposes, in what's known as "off-label" prescribing. The law doesn't grant authority to the FDA to regulate off-label use.The plaintiffs include Dr. Robert Apter, who was investigated by medical boards in two states for prescribing ivermectin to treat COVID-19. The referrals to the boards include some of the FDA's warnings against using the drug as a COVID-19 treatment."The FDA is the common thread through all of [the] plaintiffs' injuries, which began only after the FDA embarked on its campaign to stop the use of ivermectin for COVID-19 and which often involve explicit invocation of the FDA's directives and recommendations," the plaintiffs' lawyers said.