© IPSS Medical Rescue



Eleven people have now been confirmed dead due to floods in KwaZulu-Natal.Five people died last night in the eThekwini metro.Search and rescue teams are searching for two people after their shack was washed away in the Tongaat area.Hundreds of houses have been damaged in several parts of the province.The heavy rains have also damaged water and electricity infrastructure.Meanwhile, eThekwini municipality has closed beaches in the north, and a few in the south, until further notice, due to concerns about water quality.Meanwhile, more heavy downpours are expected on Sunday.