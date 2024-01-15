A worker helps remove snow from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday Jan. 14, 2024.

Looking at almost every forecast model, the Arctic air front moving across North America will trip off power grids from both Canada to the USA all drawing record electricity demand. We have not seen an event like this before and expect power outages. Repair parts for damaged infrastructure is far delayed because of shipping disruptions across the planet. Help is far away, you are on your own through this event.