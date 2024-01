© Thomas O'Neill/NurPhoto via Getty Images



Scientists in Iceland have come up with an ambitious plan to drill into a volcano's magma chamber to source an abundant amount of clean, super-hot geothermal energy.The project, which would be a scientific first if successful, would see boreholes drilled about 1.3 miles down through the earth's crust at a volcano known as Krafla, located in the northeast of Iceland.However, geothermal energy is cooler than steam at fossil fuel power plants, about 482°F and 842°F, respectively, and so tapping into the magma chamber could unleash a far powerful energy supply and boost the nation's overall energy stock.The project, being undertaken by Krafla Magma Testbed (KMT), an Icelandic magma research organization, will build on a 2009 effort to drill close to one of the Krafla magma chambers by a team from a nearby power plant that has churned out geothermal energy from the volcano since the 1970s.The intent with that project was only to get near to the chamber to explore geothermal energy options, but the chamber was not as deep down as expected, and the project accidentally broke through into the magma vault."One of the main goals of KMT is to develop wells with the right materials that can withstand these conditions," Guðmundsson told the Daily Mail."Tapping superheated or supercritical steam from adjacent the heat source could boost energy transport to the surface by an order of magnitude and efficiency of conversion to electricity by 3.5 times," scientists for KMT wrote in a 2018 paper.Other experiments later in the decade could be injecting fluids into the chamber to alter the pressure and temperature, and measure the results, according to the Daily Mail."The project is driven by the need to understand magmatic systems, to improve volcano monitoring strategies, and to develop next-generation, high-enthalpy geothermal energy," scientists for KMT wrote in a 2018 paper."Monitoring the temperature profile in the roof of a magma chamber will reveal actual heat flux from magma to hydrothermal system, and unprecedented observation that will test both the promise and sustainability of Super Hot Geothermal Systems (SHGS). SHGS are systems which are more than 662°F," scientists added.