"Derisking" the West's ties with China —to build up supply chains in friendly nations — has a nice ring to it. After all, who could argue against reducing risks?Sometimes, however, the way economic concepts are framed can be misleading. New research is shedding light on how "derisking" is actually playing out. The preliminary conclusions are concerning:. Moreover, more-complicated global supply chains are creating new risks, which policymakers might not fully appreciate.Pairing protectionist policies toward China with genuine trade opening toward friendlier nations would enhance their effectiveness, but may not be politically expedient.Rising tensions with the West, in concert with other factors such as the coronavirus pandemic and China's emerging strength in areas like electric vehicles,Meanwhileas growth in shipments from China has lagged behind.But does this change represent more resilient supply chains? Orones?Trump administration tariffs on China are five years old — not that long when one considers everything involved in replacing China as the world's factory floor. Still, the balance of evidence so far suggests the downsides of complexity are outweighing some of the benefits. That means, should a real conflict ever erupt over Taiwan or other hot spots.To be sure, building factories in Southeast Asia, India or Mexico has advantages. A phone or vehicle manufacturer in Vietnam might be more inclined to use Japanese or Korean parts, or even build a battery plant locally, rather than just source everything in China. That could, eventually, help build and maintain real resiliency.But for now,. One striking finding of an October paper from researchers at the Bank for International Settlements was that cross-border supplier networks — especially those involving China and the U.S. — have lengthened since 2021 but not become more "dense." In other words, the average number of suppliers per customer hasn't increased.smacks of increased complexity and reduced transparency — but not necessarily more resilience.All of this is great for Southeast Asia — but it creates new problems too. First, it probably means higher prices since supply chains are longer but, at least so far,much. A September study from the Centre for Economic Policy Research, a European think tank, for example, found that the U.S.'s sharp shift away from Chinese imports and toward Vietnamese ones since 2017 was matched by a nearly 10% rise in the cost of U.S. imports from Vietnam over the same period. Studies from the Federal Reserve, the Peterson Institute for International Economics and elsewhere have shown that Trump-era tariffs probably reduced overall U.S. manufacturing employment and output by raising the cost of imports for downstream industries.Second, it means that in the next crisis, applying economic pressure on China might be more complicated. Direct sanctions or import bans targeting China in a crisis over Taiwan or the South China Sea would be difficult enough:And politicians, incorrectly assuming that they have sufficiently insulated their economies, may miscalculate and stumble into an actual hot conflict.One way to encourage the emergence of a truly denser, more resilient network outside China — and one featuring real competition rather than firms finding ways to game new trade barriers — could be to join trade deals excluding China and led by close allies like Japan. But, rather than doing what is necessary to make it a reality.