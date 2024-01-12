© Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP



Nearly 40,000 pieces of highly sensitive military equipment were not adequately inventorized, a new report has concludedThe redacted version of the inquiry's findings was made public on Thursday, one day after it was submitted to the US Congress.The investigation focuses on the implementation ofprocedures by the Pentagon. These procedures apply to a limited range ofAccording to the report, the US and its partner nations have supplied Ukraine with an estimated $1.699 billion worth of EEUM-designated hardware. However, despite efforts by the Pentagon and the Ukrainian military to conduct required inventories of the equipment, significant personnel limitations and accountability challenges persist.Lack of proper accountability "may increase the risk of theft and diversion" of the sophisticated EEUM-designated equipment, the report notes."It was beyond the scope of our evaluation to determine whether there has been a diversion of such assistance," the report reads.The Pentagon inspector general "now has personnel stationed in Ukraine" and continues to investigate "allegations of criminal conduct with regard to US security assistance to Ukraine."which broke out back in February 2022.For instance, sophisticated weapons supplied to the country, such as the US-made 'Switchblade' kamikaze drones or NLAW shoulder-fired anti-tank missile launchers, have been reported readily available for purchase on the Darknet.