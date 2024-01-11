© Limestone Coast Community News



Dozens of dead sea animals, including sharks and octopuses, have mysteriously washed up on South Australian shores.Residents were shocked to discover a mass of fish bodies littered ﻿on Eight Mile Creek, south-east of Mount Gambier.The state's Department of Primary Industries and Regions said their teams are working to determine the cause of death."The cause has not yet been confirmed, however early indications based on water testing are that low salinity caused by recent high rainfall is the most likely reason for the fish mortality event," a spokesperson said."PIRSA have collected tissue samples to rule out aquatic diseases and testing is underway."The department spokesperson added that these events usually occur for a variety of factors, including temperature, rainfall or lack of, water quality, disease or pollutants. ﻿