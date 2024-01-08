Several regions in West Java, including Cimahi, Karawang and Purwakarta, have been hit by natural disasters including floods, landslides and windstorms, forcing thousands of residents from their homes.According to the West Java Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), 1,643 residents have been evacuated due to major flooding since Jan. 1 in Karawang regency, which has impacted four districts and five villages.Meanwhile, more than 1,700 residents have been displaced due to landslides around the foot of Mount Anaga in Purwakarta regency, which occurred on Thursday.