The Dukono volcano in the eastern part of Indonesia erupted on Wednesday morning, sending volcanic ash as high as approximately 4,000 meters into the air, according to the Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center (PVMBG).

Mount Dukono is located in North Maluku province. It is among the 129 active volcanoes in Indonesia, a vast archipelagic nation home to over 17,500 islands.

Just a few days ago, on the morning of December 29, 2023, the volcano erupted, with the emission reaching 2,800 meters.