Numerous emergency services responded to the scene

Lightning killed two people near the Ezulwini resort in Bergville today (January 3).

Aside from the two fatalities, 40 others sustained injuries that ranged from serious to slight.

ER24, KZN EMS, Free State EMS, EMER G MED, Bergville SAPS, Bergville Fire Department, Harrismith Fire Department and community medics were all at the scene.