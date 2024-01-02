A 60-year-old factory worker died after he was attacked by a bear on Monday morning on his way back home from the Sitarganj industrial area in Udham Singh Nagar district.Ravin Sardar, a resident of Surendra Nagar village of Shaktifarm town, was walking home with his friend, Prashant Sarkar, around 8.30am when a bear attacked them. While Sarkar narrowly escaped, the bear dragged Sardar into the nearby forest, causing severe injuries.Alerted by Sardar's distress call, family members and villagers rushed to the scene.They managed to rescue Sardar using sticks and rushed him to a private hospital in Sitarganj in critical condition. Later, he was shifted to Sitarganj Community Health Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.Kishanpur forest range officer, Ghananand Chaniya said, "The family of the victim will receive compensation as per the rules. We are coordinating with local authorities to evaluate the situation and implement necessary preventive measures to avert such tragic occurrences in the future."The incident has caused panic among the locals, prompting the forest department to initiate patrols to ensure public safety.