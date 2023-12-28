Earth Changes
Tornado damages homes in Greater Manchester as Storm Gerrit batters Britain
Guardian
Thu, 28 Dec 2023 13:22 UTC
A major incident has been declared in Greater Manchester, where a "localised tornado" has swept through the Tameside area, damaging about 100 properties and leaving thousands of homes without power.
Storm Gerrit, the latest named storm to reach the UK, has also caused heavy snow, high winds and rain in parts of Scotland, where fallen trees, branches and other debris have brought down power lines.
Flood waters have risen in areas across the UK, with 20 warnings in place for expected flooding in North Yorkshire, East Yorkshire, Cumbria and the Midlands.
A further 124 flood alerts, where flooding is possible, are in place in England, particularly in the north and west. There are nine flood warnings and 18 flood alerts in Scotland, and one flood warning and 17 alerts in Wales.
Several train operators, including ScotRail, LNER and Avanti West Coast, suspended some services and advised customers not to travel on some routes.
The tornado is believed to have caused significant damage to homes in The tornado is believed to have caused significant damage to homes in Stalybridge, Tameside. Greater Manchester police (GMP) said they received numerous reports about the incident at about 11.45pm on Wednesday and the force declared a major incident due to the severity of the damage caused and the potential risk to public safety.
No injuries were reported but many people had to leave their homes. Residents spoke of hearing about 15-30 seconds of a hurricane-like sound while trees were torn up and roofs ripped off.
Richard Harrison, whose car window was smashed by flying debris, told the Manchester Evening News: "It was just lucky no one was killed."
Matthew Marsland, who lives opposite houses that were badly damaged, said he initially had no idea of the severity. He told the newspaper: "I just heard an extreme noise at my back window. I was stood at the patio doors and there was basically a crazy-sounding noise and then vibrations through the glass.
"I looked out of the window and saw a bit of debris so I thought I'd go out and pick a few bits up ... Then I saw a piece of tree next to my neighbour's car, then I looked further along the street and saw a gutter in the middle of the street so I thought I'd go and pick that up, and then I saw my neighbour had had half his house torn off."
Tameside council said approximately 100 properties had been evacuated after the tornado hit areas of Carrbrook and Millbrook. A spokesperson said: "It is believed everyone affected made arrangements to stay with family and friends overnight. Our officers have been out all night and continue to be out today clearing debris, fallen trees and making roads, footpaths and other areas safe."
Ch Supt Mark Dexter, of GMP, said: "This incident has undoubtedly affected numerous people in the Stalybridge area, with many residents displaced from their properties during the night. I would like to urge members of the public to avoid the area where possible and take extra care when travelling in vehicles on the roads in Stalybridge and the surrounding areas, due to debris in the road."
Insurance industry leaders reassured residents and business owners that the damage caused by the tornado would be covered by standard property insurance. A spokesperson for the Association of British Insurers said: "Insurers expect and are ready for any type of bad weather, such as tornado-force winds. When bad weather strikes, their priority is always to help and support their customers recover as quickly as practical. Anyone who has suffered damage should contact their insurer for advice."
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said workers had been dealing with wind speeds of 80mph in some coastal areas as they worked to reconnect customers. Power had been restored to more than 31,500 properties, leaving 14,000 homes without power, the company said.
An SSEN spokesperson said: "The widespread extent of the damage, the ongoing adverse weather conditions, and the challenges accessing faults due to fallen trees, flooding and road closures, together mean that full network restoration will take time. Some customers in rural areas may be off supply for up to 48 hours."
Police Scotland confirmed that the A9 had fully reopened in both directions and was "passable with care", after snow blocked the road between Drumochter and Dalwhinnie.
Insp Michelle Burns, of Police Scotland's road policing unit, said: "Conditions for travel in the affected areas may be hazardous and extra caution should be exercised by all road users."
The A90 northbound reopened after earlier closures, but southbound lanes at Lochlands, near Forfar, remained off limits, with local diversions in place.
There were widespread cancellations and delays on Scotland's rail network, and a train driver's cabin was hit by a falling tree. Aslef Scotland said the driver was uninjured. Paul Sweeney, a Labour MSP, said passengers were also unharmed.
ScotRail suspended several train services until further notice, while other lines cancelled trains until a full inspection could be carried out on the railway network.
The train operator LNER, which runs services between London and towns and cities in Scotland on the east coast mainline, advised customers not to travel between Edinburgh and Aberdeen because of the weather. Customers stranded by the disruption were told to book hotels, for which they could claim back the cost.
The Tornado and Storm Research Organisation said a detailed site investigation would need to be undertaken before it could confirm that the damage in Tameside was caused by a rare British tornado.
Storm Gerrit also brought plenty of rain, with the Great Langdale valley in the Lake District recording 80mm - nearly half the usual 178mm monthly rainfall for December, the Met Office said.
The fastest recorded wind gusts so far were 86mph at Inverbervie, on the north-east coast of Scotland, 84mph at Fair Isle, and 83mph at Capel Curig, north Wales, the forecaster said.