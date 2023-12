© AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Children as young as three years old have been referred to Britain's socialised medicine's 'Gender Identity Development Service' transgender clinic, with hundreds of young children referred in the past decade.The numbers, published by the Daily Mail, reveal how even the youngest children have been pushed into interacting with the controversial clinic, and that the numbers being referred to GIDS have soared in recent years.It has been previously reported that the clinic "treated" some 19,000 children of all ages in 25 years.The Daily Mail report also cited the Tavistock Clinic's own attempt to defend the figures, insisting that while it accepted referrals for three-year-olds, it didn't actually perform what they euphemistically call "treatment" on the infants. Instead, it was said, "staff normally [hold] a 'one-off discussion' with parents or carers to provide support and advice."The Tavistock Trust's gender clinic was supposed to be shut down in disgrace after news of what actually happened to children there became public knowledge thanks to whistleblowers. In reality , the closure of the clinic has been delayed by at least a year as the NHS wants to set up more trans clinics to replace it