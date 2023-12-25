© Petr David Josek/AP



Political situation in the Czech Republic

© Ezra Acayan/Getty Images



With the death of the left comes an opportunity for the right

"We made another step today to move out of the way the rock that is the government of Mr. [Prime Minister Petr] Fiala. They are agents of foreign powers, people who fulfill orders, ordinary puppets. And I do not want a puppet government anymore."

Economy or war?

© Lukas Kabon/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images



Ukrainian bone of contention

"I've been saying this since last year: In the end, it's about the black hole that's taking European and US money, and there's huge corruption. The money isn't to help the Ukrainian oligarchs. And everyone has understood that the policy of President Zelensky is failing. I'm glad that the Polish government finally found this out. I hope the Czech government will too, but I don't think they will. They put all their political capital into helping Ukraine and if they admitted that they were wrong, they would be recalled and would have to resign."

© Bradley Blankenship



"The Ukrainian government is a terrorist government. [With regard to] the rocket that crossed into Poland, it's clear that this was a Ukrainian rocket - not a Russian rocket. Zelensky blamed Russia from the very beginning, although he knew from the very beginning it was his own rocket. He fired the rocket against the EU as a false-flag operation to blame Putin and get more help from the West, which is a form of blackmail. This regime is a criminal regime, Zelensky is a terrorist and should be tried at The Hague."

What else do they believe in?

"It's a well-deserved place because he's the worst leader in the world right now, of all of the leaders I know. He doesn't care about his own people. The economic situation is mostly contributing to this; Fiala is not doing anything to help the Czech people, and they know it. He's just taking orders from the EU, from the US, from Kiev, but he's not doing anything for ordinary Czech people."

"We don't need to prepare [for this]; we need to do everything in our power to avoid nuclear conflict with anybody in the world.



"I don't want to have any enemies in the world. I am reminded of a speech by John F. Kennedy, when he said, 'We don't want to have Pax Americana that is forced by American weapons.'



"We need to change the perception of the world so that there won't be friends and foes, but simply neighbors that are just living on the same planet. I don't see Russia as a threat; I believe the much bigger threat is the Western powers that are dragging us into this stupid conflict."

"I believe Donald Trump is the right leader for the United States. Biden is just a puppet. There are people behind the current pushing for war, pushing for the woke agenda, the LGBTQ, the Green New Deal, and all these crazy agendas that are poisoning the world and the minds of our children, which I see as the biggest threat to the world and Europe."

"The woke agenda is the biggest threat to Western civilization. Look at the United States: Its cities are full of people addicted to fentanyl. Western Europe is full of migrants from Muslim countries, which threatens our security."

About the Author:

Bradley Blankenship is an American journalist, columnist and political commentator.