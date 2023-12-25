© Filip Filipovic / Getty Images



"I feel that it is important, especially tonight, to stand up for Serbia and to thank the Russian security services who had that information and who shared it with us," Brnabic told TV Pink on Sunday night.

Moscow shared vital intelligence with Belgrade, according to Prime Minister Ana Brnabiс.Pro-Western demonstrators attempted to break into government buildings in Belgrade on Sunday evening, in what Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called an attempted color revolution. While Vucic initially thanked unnamed "foreign services" for letting his security services "know exactly what the thugs were preparing," Brnabiс later revealed that Belgrade was tipped off by Moscow.Anti-government protests erupted in Serbia on Monday, with the opposition accusing the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) of "vote theft" during last week's parliamentary elections, in which the party defeated the pro-EU Serbia Against Violence (SPN) coalition.Following the unrest in Belgrade, Vucic is expected to host Russian Ambassador Aleksandr Botsan-Kharchenko at his residence just across the square from the assembly where the protest took place, local media reported, citing the presidential press service. Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic has also scheduled a meeting with the Russian envoy.