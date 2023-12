© Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums



Operation Prosperity Guardian Trips On Day One

US Flagged Ships Left Unprotected

White House Failures

Chaos And Confusion

UPDATE

the pivotal US-led mission to secure vital merchant shipping lanes through the Red Sea, is facing another critical setback.in this international initiative. Compounding the situation,a cornerstone of the coalition,, possibly temporarily, to focus on helping French-owned ships. This decisive move comes as US leadership faces mounting criticism among US shipowners for leaving American sailors dangerously exposed within range of Houthi forces, without adequate protection.To be clear it is uncertain if the French withdrawal from Operation Prosperity Guardian is permanent or just a temporary shift of priorities to national interests.gCaptain has received reports, confirmed by Dr. Sal Mercogliano , that the French Navy has shifted their focus away from US-led Operation Prosperity Guardian after a representative allegedly stormed out of the operation's first meeting with US officials.The French have begun escorting their own cargo ships, including the containerships CMA CGM Pegasus, CMA CGM George Washington and APL Salalah, through the Red Sea.While the French have shown a clear intent to prioritize their own shipping interests,has left its own American-flagged ships stranded in the region , that have been - some for a full week - waiting for escort.It remains uncertain if France will withdraw from the coalition or if they will continue to help after prioritizing their ships but remain an operation member. One source close to the French Navy said that other European ship owners might get secondary priority after French-owned (but mostly foreign-flagged) ships.underscores a growing crisis in shipping that puts national and regional priority ahead of global needs, whileprotecting all shipping - including ships owned by rivals like China - at the expense of the dwindling fleet of US-flagged merchant ships.Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's announcement of Operation Prosperity Guardian, aimed at safeguarding the strategic Red Sea corridor under the Combined Maritime Forces in Bahrain, initially signaled a unifying effort. Led by the US Fifth Fleet and Task Force 153, the operation sought widespread participation.with allies likeMore notably,Despite the Pentagon's claims of ten additional silent partners, shipping experts remained skeptical about the efficacy of these covert contributors, particularly in actively protecting ships in such a high-stakes environment.The strong announcement was, however, followed by confusion as shipping companies felt left in the dark saying thatgCaptain's sources have revealedaffecting not only European shipping executives but also US shipowners who have access to classified Pentagon briefings. In interviews conducted by gCaptain, sources within the US military highlighted a disjointed response to the crisis. While certain military elements, such as the US Transportation Commandand the Navy's Naval Cooperation and Guidance for Shipping, have been actively engaging with ship owners, other segments of the military appear uncertain about the command structure of the operation. This lack of clarity over leadership roles is contributing to the overall confusion surrounding the initiative.Other allies, focused on threats growing threats in the Pacific and South China Sea, fear Operation Prosperity Guardian, is a distraction from acute regional priorities.regular contributors to previous counter-piracy U.S.-led forces in the region,from the current mission, despite the disruption to shipping also affecting Asian import-export routes.The precarious situation ofnear the Red Sea is at the center of this coalition angst. The French want to prioritize their ships while US-flagged ships - which the US Navy is obligated to defend - are inexplicably a lower priority for the US.This urgent matter, highlighted by the recent rocket attack on a US-flagged tanker in Israel, starkly exposes the vulnerability of these vessels due to the alarming absence of adequate military protection. This critical situation not only threatens the safety of these ships but alsoAccording to MarineTraffic.com, several US flag ships await escorts through the Red Sea right now. This is shocking considering that 3,000 Marine Corps and Navy sailors were dispatched to defend foreign flag ships in the Persian Gulf early this year butThe current scenario is exacerbated bywho has madeIt is a matter of utmost urgency that this situation is addressed with the seriousness it warrants.It is clear from our sources that the US Navy, the naval experts, and the Department Of Transportation's US Maritime Administration (MARAD),which is confusing. The question is,None of our sources can answer this question for certain. The Secretary of Defense's office has been the most vocal and certainly plays a part, but two top naval experts gCaptain interviewed believeThis is concerning because the handling of maritime affairs, particularly underThis stems from a- with minimal involvement from specialized maritime bodies like the US Navy or MARAD, and international bodies like the International Maritime Organization -From the outset, theSecretary Pete Buttigieg's appointment to the Department of Transportation, perceived by some as a political move, and the assignment of a long-retired Admiral with a pre-appointment focus on climate resiliency and no shipping industry experience at MARAD, indicated a new direction in maritime policy.This transition contrasts with the previous administration's approach.Despite many of their maritime initiatives faltering or being reversed as the administration began unraveling,including the revitalization of the Philadelphia shipyard and the building of new training ships for maritime colleges Additionally, the appointment of a retired army general as Secretary of Defense, coupled with what some view as limited actions to bolster the Navy, points to a broader trend of maritime issues receiving less focus in the current administration's defense and national security strategy.It has been very difficult to get to the heart of this story because of the leadership failures, the classified nature of the naval discussion, and widespread confusion among allies and shipping industry leaders regarding Operation Prosperity Guardian.Will France officially pull out and organize its own operation? Will Secretary Pete Buttigieg take charge? Will the White House reopen the National Security Council's maritime desk? Will the US Navy fulfill promises to put marines aboard US-flagged ships and give them destroyer escorts? How long will it take to work out all these problems?Many questions linger about the operation's future.This role calls for a strong figure known to the shipping industry like to Admiral James Stavridis , who adeptly managed the response to Somali piracy, or Admiral Thad Allen, known for his coordination efforts during the Deepwater Horizon crisis. Exemplary leadership like theirs in would instill confidence and the importance of experienced guidance in resolving the current challenges effectively.If the operation continues under American leadership, it's crucial for top executives of major shipping companies, such as Vincent Clerc of Maersk, to engage directly with key U.S. officials.Such collaboration would send a resounding message to mariners navigating the precarious waters under threat from Houthi drones. It would demonstrate a united front where the shipping industry, government authorities, and naval leadership are synchronizing their efforts to ensure safer seas. This is more than a strategic decision; it's a necessary step to bolster confidence and security in these high-risk areas.The expertise and insights of these professionals are indispensable for navigating the situation's complexities. This collaborative approach - with one strong leader in charge whom both sides trust - will not only bring much-needed stability but could also pave the way for future collaboration.AIS data shows that the French Navy may be working with the US Navy to clear the backlog of US Flagged ships in the Red Sea: