Tragedy struck the rural community of Jorong Bungo Pinang, Nagari Muaro Bodi, in the Sijunjung district of West Sumatra, Indonesia, on Thursday, 21 December 2023. Five farm workers were killed when they were struck by lightning. The deceased have been identified as Bruri (44), Ade Kurniawan (35), Ilham Mardatila (20), Hariyanto (37), and Hendra Putra (40), all of whom were residents of Jorong Koto Tuo, Nagari Muaro Bodi.The group of seven had been returning from their fields when they sought shelter from a heavy downpour in a hut. In the dimly lit structure, one of them turned on a mobile phone flashlight, moments before the deadly lightning strike. Two of the group, Farel and Arbi, survived the incident and rushed to get help.Despite their efforts, all five victims were pronounced dead upon arrival at the local health clinic. The news sent shockwaves through the close-knit community, many of whom are related to the victims. The deceased were laid to rest in a single grave at the Limo Kabau public cemetery on Friday, 22 December 2023, at 13:30 local time. The burial was marked by the tears of family members and local villagers.This tragic incident underscores the importance of lightning safety awareness, particularly in rural areas where people often work outdoors and lack safe, grounded structures for shelter during storms. Lightning is a common natural hazard in Indonesia, especially during the rainy season, and can cause devastating loss of life, as this incident has sadly shown.