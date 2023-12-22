A 12-year-old boy has been bitten by a dingo in the third incident on a popular holiday island in just two weeks.The child was knee-boarding in waters off Fraser Island on Monday, which has the Indigenous name K'gari, when the dog began to circle him.'The boy tried to move the dingo on by yelling and moving his arms but as he stepped back the dingo lunged and bit him on the left knee,' a Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) statement said.The boy's parents were about 10m away from him at the time, QPWS said.Rangers are investigating and attempting to identify the dingo.QPWS said children should be kept under constant supervision and within arm's reach on K'gari.The woman in her 30s was set upon by four native dogs shortly at Orchid Beach.She was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition with wounds to her limbs and torso after suffering 'multiple bite wounds'.Rangers have rejected calls to cull dingoes on K'gari, blaming visitor behaviour for the spike in incidents.The service is reminding people to be 'dingo safe': encouraging visitors to walk in groups, camp in fenced areas, and not to run on the heritage-listed island.They said it was also important to keep all food, rubbish and bait locked up and never to feed the animals.