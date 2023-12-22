Witness Recounts the Horrifying Incident

Residents Live in Fear as Dogs Remain in Area

Previous Incidents Ignored, Leading to Tragedy

In a chilling episode in Ban Pa Mueat, Wiang Phang Kham, Mae Sai, Chiang Rai, a 64-year-old disabled man fell victim to a fatal dog attack. The man, known locally as Mr. Thong, was tragically mauled by two Pitbull dogs that had escaped from their home. Mr. Thong, who was reliant on two canes due to a disability in his right leg, was bitten on the neck by the dogs during his pass-by near their residence.A 73-year-old witness, Mrs. Kham Mulkaew, who resides adjacent to the dog owner's house, was the unfortunate spectator of this horrific incident. She raised an alarm, calling out to the dog owner for assistance. It took an agonizing three minutes to secure the dogs back into their cage. By then, the damage was irreparable.Following the attack, the two Pitbulls continue to live in the vicinity, instilling fear among the local inhabitants. The residents, now reluctant to leave their homes, are living under constant apprehension of another attack. Appeals have been made to the dog owner to relocate the animals to a different location, prioritizing community safety.Interestingly, this was not the first time that these dogs had caused an alarm. They were known to frequently escape their confines and attack other animals in the neighborhood. However, the residents had refrained from taking serious action, hoping that the owner would better supervise the dogs. The recent fatal incident involving a human has deeply shaken the community's sense of safety, leading to a growing call for responsible ownership of aggressive dog breeds.