City workers close a road after a creek overflows during heavy rains in Zuma Beach on December 21, 2023 in Malibu, California.
© Apu Gomes/Getty Images
City workers close a road after a creek overflows during heavy rains in Zuma Beach on December 21, 2023 in Malibu, California.
Heavy rainfall on Thursday left Southern California residents dealing with hazardous road conditions due to floods, debris and mudslides.