A bright fireball streaked across the evening sky over Central New Jersey at 5:21 PM on December 20. The meteor, a dazzling spectacle, was visible for several seconds before disappearing from view.Residents in various parts of Central New Jersey reported witnessing the celestial event, describing it as a brief, large streak larger than the average meteor shower object.Experts are analyzing data and eyewitness accounts, and video to determine the exact nature and origin of the fireball. Initial assessments suggest that a meteoroid may have entered Earth's atmosphere, creating a fiery display as it burned up due to the intense friction.No reports of any damage or impacts on the ground have been received thus far, indicating that the fireball likely disintegrated high above the Earth's surface.