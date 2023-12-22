"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic incident. On Dec. 19, Miami-Dade County Animal Services enforcement team responded to a call from the Miami-Dade County Police Department (MDPD) regarding a dog bite incident involving a large brown brindle/white male terrier mix. This case is still under investigation.



The dog has been retrieved and is currently under the custody of Animal Services. Our team continues providing assistance to MDPD in their ongoing investigation regarding this incident."

Authorities are investigating after a 29-year-old man was mauled to death by his own dog in his Miami-Dade County home.Miami-Dade police identified the victim as Alexander Andres Torres, of Miami.Police said the incident happened just after 7 p.m. at a home near the 1200 block of Southwest 104th Terrace in Kendall.Miami-Dade police said a friend of Torres hadn't heard from him in some time and did a wellness check where he found him dead in the garage of his home.Raisa Pereda, who lives nearby, told Local 10 news that she has interacted with the dog multiple times but never had issues with it before."It's a big dog but I never saw something wrong with the dog," she said.On Wednesday, loved ones gathered outside as a man put on a cleaning suit and later, they could be seen looking around where Torres was found.Detectives are waiting on the medical examiner to determine the exact cause of death."Regardless of the breed of the dog, this is a very unfortunate circumstance," said MDPD Detective Andre Martin. "It's not a circumstance any pet owner thinks they would encounter while owning a pet and our condolences are with the victim's family."Miami-Dade Animal Services released a statement on the incident Wednesday, which you can read here: