Earth Changes
Flood, landslide kill 2 in western Indonesia
Xinhua
Wed, 20 Dec 2023 14:58 UTC
West Sumatra Governor Mahyeldi Ansharullah told local media on Monday that the two people were killed after being buried in a landslide that hit the regency of Agam on Monday morning. The identified victims, he said, are aged 18-year-old and 33-year-old.
He added that in another regency of Lima Puluh Kota, a flood and a landslide occurred, cutting off some major roads and inundating dozens of buildings.
The governor also called on the public living near rivers that have waters flowing from Marapi volcano to be aware of the cold lava floods that potentially occur if the intensity of rain increases.
Citing the government's official data, he said that 23 rivers originate from the mountain. He said that his subordinates are currently observing the rivers and will further inform the public of the results.
Indonesia frequently experiences hydrometeorological disasters during the rainy season.
- Colorado saves democracy by not allowing people to vote for their preferred candidate
- Capitol janitors opt to deep clean Senate chamber with flamethrowers
- Clarence the Angel shows Gavin Newsom what California would look like if he'd never been born
- California gingerbread house listed on Zillow for $1.9 Million
- Oil rich countries celebrate COP28 agreement by showering crowd in oil
- Hunter Biden indicted for not paying taxes on his bribes
- Climate activists' private planes freeze themselves to runway in powerful protest
- Child grooming content on X drops by 83% after Disney pulls ads
- Things we'd like to see Henry Kissinger reincarnated as
- Men pretending to be women go to lunch with man pretending to be Catholic
- San Francisco mayor reminds everyone to get their Christmas shoplifting done early
- Airline serves 'dog food' to business class passengers in translation blunder
- IDF find Saddam Hussein's WMDs In Hamas tunnel under hospital
- Communist Dictator Welcomes President Xi
- Israel/Palestine Narrative Frameworks
- Zelensky cancels democratic elections to focus on fighting for Democracy
- So kind! Netanyahu promises Palestinians free security after war
- Roombas at the End of the World
- The Depopulation Bomb: A Halloween Sci-Fi Tale
- Zombie wandering Capitol Hill in search of brains starves to death
Excellent article Matthew Ehret. You seem to have connected all the dots.
If this general is evidence of the average quality of an American general, then it’s no surprise at all we haven’t won a war since WWII. As Julian...
“The Americans, meanwhile, having largely achieved their main objectives in Ukraine…” What the fuck is he talking about here? Achieved our aims!?...
Is the US, Nellie Olson , from Little House on the Prairie? Such bratty actions all the time.
Problem with all this is: The IDF couldn't punch their way out of a lady-boy's handbag.