Never before have there been such great concerns in the Federal Republic of Germany to freely articulate political opinion. Only supporters of the Greens are still convinced of freedom of expression.Fewer and fewer people in Germany have the feeling of being able to express political opinion freely. This is possible from a survey of the The Institute of Demoscopy Allensbach and the Media Tenor Media Research Institute. According to this, the perceived freedom of expression in of the population reached the deepest level since the 1950s.The authors of the study primarily blame the media climate for this.Accordingly,. Only 40 percent said that they can freely express their political opinions. Freedom of expression is enshrined in the German Basic Law , the results of the study refer only to the respondents' perceived expressions of opinion., to their historical low point" write the authors of the study.There are clear differences between the age groups. Among the. Among 16- to 29-year-olds, it is 32 percent.The most important factor is school education . While only 28 percent of respondents with secondary or lower secondary school and 35 percent with intermediary Mature, said that it was possible to speak freely,Party membership also plays a role.said here one could talk freely. Among the green voters, only 19 percent stated that one must be careful with expressions of opinion - less than half as many as the supporters of all other parties.Differences - even if only a few percentage points - are it also between East and West Germany. In the East 35 percent said, released in the West, however, 41 percent.The authors explain the study results are based on the media respondants consume., according to the media research institute Media Tenor.The main source of media use was the public service offers specified. 72 percent gave the public television, 60 percent radio. About private TV providers 40 percent of respondents are informed.