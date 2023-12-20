A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Peru on Wednesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).The earthquake, with its epicenter in the Iray region, occurred at a depth of 93.4 kilometers (57 miles), the USGS said.There were no immediate reports of loss of lives and property damage.Peru, one of the countries with the world's highest seismic movements, is located in the Pacific seismic zone, also known as the "Pacific Ring of Fire".