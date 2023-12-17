© The Babylon Bee

A gingerbread house in California has received several offers after being listed on Zillow for a mere $1.9 million."This charming, two-square-foot gingerbread home comes tastefully appointed and is priced to sell," stated the listing. "With breathtaking views of someone else's living room, this gorgeous estate won't be on the market long!"According to realtor Lisa Markham, the gingerbread house is a new construction completed by 12-year-old Bella Dawson with significant help from her mother. "This custom-built gingerbread house is truly one of a kind," said Markham. "Featuring frosted windows, well-established icing trees, and a gumdrop roofline, you will feel the upscale nature of the gingerbread home from the moment you see it. Welcome to your next home!"Sources report that over a dozen offers have already been made, including from local newlyweds John and Kelly Reasons. "We've been desperately waiting for a more affordable home to come on the market," said John. "We'll still try to negotiate a couple things, like cleaning up the icing drips on the window sills -- but this is the best option we've seen in L.A. in years."At publishing time, the home had dropped in price to $1.4 million after the Dawson's puppy ate the back half of the house.