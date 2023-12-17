Authorities in the port city of Bahia Blanca, Argentina, reported that a strong storm on Saturday. It caused the roof of a sports club to fall, resulting in the deaths of at least 13 persons. Sources from the mayor's office claim that the roof of a building hosting a skating competition collapsed due to the intense wind and rain that pounded Bahia Blanca.The municipality announced in a statement that firefighters arrived at the scene where individuals were still buried beneath debris. Regretfully, the emergency service confirms the deaths of 13 people at the Bahiense del Norte club. Several areas of the city lost power due to wind speeds of over 140 km/h (87 miles per hour).Bahia Blanca Mayor Federico Susbielles urged residents to use prudence and refrain from making needless travel arrangements. The post stated that 13 deaths have been confirmed thus far, with much suffering. They kindly request that the public use great caution and avoid using public roadways.President Javier Milei's office issued a statement in which it expressed sympathy to the victims' families. Further, he advised the community to stay inside their homes until Sunday morning due to damaging wind gusts that exceeded 150 kph (93 mph) in the area.