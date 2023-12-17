Earth Changes
Argentina Storm: Heavy rainfall, wind & 13 dead in Bahia Blanca after sports club roof collapsed
curlytales.com
Sun, 17 Dec 2023 13:09 UTC
The municipality announced in a statement that firefighters arrived at the scene where individuals were still buried beneath debris. Regretfully, the emergency service confirms the deaths of 13 people at the Bahiense del Norte club. Several areas of the city lost power due to wind speeds of over 140 km/h (87 miles per hour).
Bahia Blanca Mayor Federico Susbielles urged residents to use prudence and refrain from making needless travel arrangements. The post stated that 13 deaths have been confirmed thus far, with much suffering. They kindly request that the public use great caution and avoid using public roadways.
President Javier Milei's office issued a statement in which it expressed sympathy to the victims' families. Further, he advised the community to stay inside their homes until Sunday morning due to damaging wind gusts that exceeded 150 kph (93 mph) in the area.
If you're submitting budget proposals for a law enforcement agency, or for an intelligence agency, you're not going to submit the proposal that 'We won the war on terror and everything's great,' cause the first thing that's gonna happen is your budget's gonna be cut in half. You know, it's my opposite of Jesse Jackson's 'Keep Hope Alive' - it's 'Keep Fear Alive.' Keep it alive."
Sow the wind reap the whirlwind. Let this apply to billionaires and paupers alike.
Beams of darkness streak across the sky.....Saturnalia for all you have... the seven habits of the highly-infected calf.... The power of the Holy...
Meanwhile: "In South and Central America, new communities advertise separation from the superculture, and un-poisoned food, water and air. A...
Here's a much longer story about the Zuck bunker. [Link] AS with all things like this, the owners will be murdered by their security personnel and...
#PlasmidGate: Biotechnician raises plasmid DNA contamination in covid injections during Austrian TV talk show BY RHODA WILSON ON DECEMBER 17, 2023...