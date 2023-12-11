nnnnn
6.1 magnitude earthquake 158 km from Neiafu, Vava'u, Tonga

UTC time: Monday, December 11, 2023 06:33 AM
Your time: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 6:33 AM GMT
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.1 - 158 km W of Neiafu, Tonga
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 5 people

238 km depth