mmmmm
Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Tokyo (VAAC) issued the following report:

FVFE01 at 01:36 UTC, 10/12/23 from RJTD
VA ADVISORY
DTG: 20231210/0136Z
VAAC: TOKYO
VOLCANO: SAKURAJIMA [AIRA CALDERA] 282080
PSN: N3136 E13039
AREA: JAPAN
SUMMIT ELEV: 1117M


ADVISORY NR: 2023/399
INFO SOURCE: JMA HIMAWARI-9
AVIATION COLOUR CODE: NIL
ERUPTION DETAILS: EXPLODED AT 20231210/0128Z OVER FL070 STNR
OBS VA DTG: 10/0120Z
OBS VA CLD: VA NOT IDENTIFIABLE FM SATELLITE DATA WIND FL180 280/24KT

FCST VA CLD +6 HR: NOT AVBL
FCST VA CLD +12 HR: NOT AVBL
FCST VA CLD +18 HR: NOT AVBL
RMK: WE WILL ISSUE FURTHER ADVISORY IF VA IS DETECTED IN SATELLITE
IMAGERY.
NXT ADVISORY: NO FURTHER ADVISORIES=