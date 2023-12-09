mmmmmmm
A man was allegedly mauled to death by a wild bear in the forest near Bhartasiuni area in Nabrangpur district. The incident came to light on Saturday.

The deceased was a contractor of the Bhratmala Project conducted in the area.

As per initial reports, the bear attacked the man while he had gone to the forest to attend nature's call. The police on being informed reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.