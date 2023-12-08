Puppet Masters
UAE leader welcomes 'dear friend' Putin
Thu, 07 Dec 2023 11:15 UTC
Vladimir Putin's plane has landed in Abu Dhabi for the Russian leader's first trip to the United Arab Emirates since 2019.
At the beginning of their meeting, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan called Putin a "dear friend," saying that he was "happy" to see his Russian counterpart again. The two leaders last met in June at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), where the UAE head of state was the guest of honor.
Putin pointed out that relations between Moscow and Abu Dhabi had recently reached "an unprecedentedly high level," describing the UAE as Russia's largest trading partner in the Arab world.
Emirati military jets drew the Russian tricolor in the skies above the nation's capital to herald Putin's arrival. Camel riders and horse-mounted officers greeted Putin's motorcade as it made its way from the airport to the presidential palace.
The Kremlin said earlier that the leaders of the two countries will discuss "the prospects for further development of multifaceted Russia-UAE cooperation, as well as pressing international issues with the emphasis on the situation in the Middle East."
The negotiations in Abu Dhabi will take place in both extended and one-on-one formats, according to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov. The high-profile Russian delegation also includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak, Trade Minister Denis Manturov, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina, and the heads of the country's atomic and space agencies.
After Putin concludes his program in Abu Dhabi, he is scheduled to travel to Riyadh for talks with the king and crown prince of Saudi Arabia.
Speaking at a welcoming ceremony hosted by UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Russian leader praised the thriving business and energy ties between the two countries. The Russian president, noting that trade turnover between the pair had increased by 67% in 2022, expressed hope that this trend would accelerate.Putin given the royal welcome:
Putin further stated that the two countries are actively expanding industrial cooperation while being involved in several major joint oil and gas ventures. They also cooperate as part of the OPEC+ oil group.
On the diplomatic front, the Russian leader remarked that the two sides would discuss current tensions around the world, in particular the Israel-Hamas war, but also the Ukraine conflict.
President Sheikh Mohamed described relations with Russia as "historic," noting they are developing in numerous areas to the benefit of both nations.
The UAE has emerged as Russia's key trade partner in the Middle East since the start of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, which led to Western countries imposing unprecedented economic sanctions on Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in Riyadh on Wednesday, as part of his Middle East tour. He is scheduled to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other officials of the Kingdom, which is about to become a member of BRICS next month.
Half a dozen high-ranking Saudi officials greeted the Russian leader as he stepped off the plane, and escorted him to a motorcade waiting to take him to the royal palace.
According to the Kremlin, the talks in Abu Dhabi focused on bilateral cooperation, "as well as pressing international issues with the emphasis on the situation in the Middle East."
Discussions with Crown Prince bin Salman, meanwhile, will touch on the price of oil, the Ukraine conflict, and the situation in Gaza.
Putin told bin Salman at the start of their meeting:"We expected you in Moscow. Circumstances necessitated changes those plans. But nothing can hinder the development of our friendly relations. While here in the region on a planned visit to the UAE, I took advantage of your invitation to meet with you and all the other friends we've been developing ties with for the past seven years. But the next meeting should be in Moscow!"Riyadh was approved to join the trade group of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) as of January 2024.
Bloomberg described the Russian leader's Middle East trip as "defying US and European efforts to isolate him on the global stage."
