"The law was "a reasonable means of achieving the City's objectives and does not burden substantially more speech than is necessary to achieve them."

"We conclude that the Ordinance's inquiry provision impinges upon the First Amendment rights of the landlords, as it is a regulation of speech that does not survive intermediate scrutiny. However, we reject the landlords' claim that the adverse action provision of the Ordinance violates their substantive due process rights."

"Instead of allowing political factions to inflict legalized trespasses on each other in the service of their own social and political desires, in a tit-for-tat that deprives all sides of their freedom to choose, the traditional rule is better by far: to allow property owners to decide for themselves who may and may not enter their land and on what conditions. This is not only the more efficient means of resolving disputes over what restrictions on property use are wisest — while simultaneously respecting diverse views on that subject — but it is also the means that is deeply rooted in this nation's history and tradition."

People with criminal records indeed often have a harder time finding stable housing and employment. Yet as Reason's Christian Britschgi noted directly after the law passed, sensible policy requires more than simply wanting the best for your constituents.

"It's true that our current criminal justice system unnecessarily tars citizens with arrest records and criminal histories, and that those criminal histories make it more difficult to find jobs and housing. But attempting to mitigate the effects of a broken criminal justice system by foisting extra costs onto landlords — who have quite understandable reasons to want to know about tenants' criminal histories — is not the answer."

The rule would backfire on many tenants — the people the law is supposed to help — as landlords compensate by having more strenuous requirements for the remaining legal rent criteria, like credit scores.

"Private rental property owners are not responsible for generalized adverse impacts of the criminal justice system, the high housing failure rates among ex-convicts, or high recidivism rates. Seattle's decision to place the burden of housing the most violent and dangerous ex-convicts on private owners violates due process."

About the Author:

Gabriel Ogunjobi is the fall 2023 Burton C. Gray Memorial Journalism Intern at Reason.

The political push behind the law was well-meaning. But it will backfire on many prospective renters...A yearslong battle over property rights in Seattle may soon have national implications asIn 2017, the city passed the Fair Chance Housing Ordinance , prohibiting landlords from conducting criminal background checks on potential renters, from using information on criminal histories to exclude tenants, and from increasing rents and security deposits for such applicants.but even then, landlords must convince the Seattle Office for Civil Rights that they have a "legitimate business reason" for denial.The following year, the Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF) sued to end that law, arguing thatJudge John C. Coughenour of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington disagreed. In 2021, he sided with Seattle, writing Earlier this year, the— in part. Judge Kim McLane Wardlaw wrote:In other words, the government cannot bar landlords from looking at public records, the court ruled, but the judges left the ban on using that information to take adverse action.— from the Buckeye Institute and the Manhattan Institute to the National Apartment Association and the Consumer Data Industry Association —in an amicus brief to the Court wrote The political push behind Seattle's ordinance had good intentions: wrote in 2017:One reason it is not the answer:But it's not just about a business' bottom line. Take Chong and MariLyn Yim, a Seattle couple represented by PLF who hope the high court will hear their case. The Yims own a triplex in Seattle where they lived in one unit with their three children. To support themselves, they rented the two remaining units, using the screening process to ensure their tenants wouldn't potentially endanger their children.