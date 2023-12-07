© Washington Post Staff

© Emily Sabens/The Washington Post; Simon Wohlfahrt/AFP/Getty Images; iStock



● Ukrainian, U.S. and British military officers held eight major tabletop war games to build a campaign plan. But Washington miscalculated the extent to which Ukraine's forces could be transformed into a Western-style fighting force in a short period — especially without giving Kyiv air power integral to modern militaries.



● U.S. and Ukrainian officials sharply disagreed at times over strategy, tactics and timing. The Pentagon wanted the assault to begin in mid-April to prevent Russia from continuing to strengthen its lines. The Ukrainians hesitated, insisting they weren't ready without additional weapons and training.



● U.S. military officials were confident that a mechanized frontal attack on Russian lines was feasible with the troops and weapons that Ukraine had. The simulations concluded that Kyiv's forces, in the best case, could reach the Sea of Azov and cut off Russian troops in the south in 60 to 90 days.



● The United States advocated a focused assault along that southern axis, but Ukraine's leadership believed its forces had to attack at three distinct points along the 600-mile front, southward toward both Melitopol and Berdyansk on the Sea of Azov and east toward the embattled city of Bakhmut.

© Institute for the Study of War/AET Critical Threat Project



● Many in Ukraine and the West underestimated Russia's ability to rebound from battlefield disasters and exploit its perennial strengths: manpower, mines and a willingness to sacrifice lives on a scale that few other countries can countenance.



● As the expected launch of the offensive approached, Ukrainian military officials feared they would suffer catastrophic losses — while American officials believed the toll would ultimately be higher without a decisive assault.

© Emily Sabens/The Washington Post; Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images; iStock



Gaming out the battle plan

© Emily Sabens/The Washington Post; Anastasia Vlasova for The Washington Post; iStock



© Emily Sabens/The Washington Post; Ed Ram for The Washington Post; iStock



Disagreements about deployments

© Emily Sabens/The Washington Post; Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post; iStock



The weapons Kyiv needed

© Emily Sabens/The Washington Post; Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post; iStock)



© Emily Sabens/The Washington Post; Ed Ram for The Washington Post; iStock



Can Ukraine win?

© Emily Sabens/The Washington Post; Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post; iStock



© Emily Sabens/The Washington Post; Gavriil Grigorov/AFP/Getty Images; iStock



Russia gets ready

© Emily Sabens/The Washington Post; Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images; iStock



More troops, more weapons

© Emily Sabens/The Washington Post; AFP/Getty Images; iStock



© Emily Sabens/The Washington Post; Ed Ram for The Washington Post; iStock



Kyiv hesitates

© Emily Sabens/The Washington Post; Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post; iStock



© Emily Sabens/The Washington Post; Ed Ram for The Washington Post; iStock



In Ukraine, a war of incremental gains as counteroffensive stalls

© Emily Sabens/The Washington Post; Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post; Staff Sgt. Jordan Sivayavirojna/U.S. National Guard; Sasha Maslov for The Washington Post; iStock

The plan to take Robotyne

© Institute for the Study of War

● Seventy percent of troops in one of the brigades leading the counteroffensive, and equipped with the newest Western weapons, entered battle with no combat experience.



● Ukraine's setbacks on the battlefield led to rifts with the United States over how best to cut through deep Russian defenses.



● The commander of U.S. forces in Europe couldn't get in touch with Ukraine's top commander for weeks in the early part of the campaign amid tension over the American's second-guessing of battlefield decisions.



● Each side blamed the other for mistakes or miscalculations. U.S. military officials concluded that Ukraine had fallen short in basic military tactics, including the use of ground reconnaissance to understand the density of minefields. Ukrainian officials said the Americans didn't seem to comprehend how attack drones and other technology had transformed the battlefield.



● In all, Ukraine has retaken only about 200 square miles of territory, at a cost of thousands of dead and wounded and billions in Western military aid in 2023 alone.

© Emily Sabens/The Washington Post; Staff Sgt. Jordan Sivayavirojna/U.S. National Guard; iStock



Training for battle

© Emily Sabens/The Washington Post; Ed Ram for The Washington Post; iStock



No order to attack

© Institute for the Study of War, AEI's Critical Threats Project

Mining all approaches

© Emily Sabens/The Washington Post; Ed Ram for The Washington Post; iStock



Fleets of drones

© The Washington Post



© Emily Sabens/The Washington Post; Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters; iStock



Chaotic battlefield conditions

© The Washington Post

Frustration builds

© Emily Sabens/The Washington Post; The Joint Press Center of the Tavriia Defense Task Force; iStock



© Emily Sabens/The Washington Post; Sgt. 1st Class Kevin A. D. Spence/U.S. Army; iStock



Frozen lines

© Emily Sabens/The Washington Post; Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock; iStock



Reported by Michael Birnbaum, Karen DeYoung, Alex Horton, John Hudson, Isabelle Khurshudyan, Mary Ilyushina, Dan Lamothe, Greg Miller, Siobhan O'Grady, Kostiantyn Khudov, Serhii Korolchuk, Ellen Nakashima, Emily Rauhala, Missy Ryan and David L. Stern.