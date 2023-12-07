An 89-year-old woman died Wednesdayin her rural home, the Cass County sheriff says.The county coroner declared Beverly Hayden died at her home after the dog's attack.Sheriff Edward Schroder said in a social media post that a "large-scale search" for the dog that included a drone from the Logansport Police Department was unsuccessful.First responders were called about 5:50 a.m. Tuesday to her home in the 200 block of County Road 400 West. That's off U.S. 42 about 3 miles west of the Cass County city of Logansport.Investigators think Hayden's 100-pound dog attacked her in the living room. No foul play was suspected."A family member was present but unable to prohibit the attack," the sheriff said in a news release posted on social media.The dog, which is black with a white chest, was not wearing a collar. The sheriff wants anyone who sees the dog to not approach it but to call the sheriff's office at 574-753-7800.Logansport is about a 90-minute drive north of downtown Indianapolis.