© Kristijan Bracun/AP



Waves of attacks by the Iran-backed, the Pentagon said on Monday.The United States has blamed the Houthis for a series of attacks in Middle Eastern waters since war broke out between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Oct. 7.In the latest incidents,The Carney,. The U.S. military says the three vessels were connected to 14 separate nations."The Carney took action as a drone was headed in its direction. But again,said Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh.The United States and Britain have condemned the attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea,militants behind them.and vowed to target more Israeli vessels.as the Israel-Hamas war rages, given the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea andby Iran-backed militiaThe Pentagon said it killed five militants in Iraq on Sunday as they prepared to attack U.S. troops with a drone.Singh stopped short of using language that could suggest any imminent U.S. retaliation against the Houthis."There have certainly been irresponsible actions taken by the Houthis, especially when it comes to targeting commercial vessels that are transiting international waters," she said.Asked if the United States might retaliate, Singh said: "If we decide to take action against the Houthis, it will of course be at a time and place of our choosing."I won't get ahead of the (defense) secretary. I won't go ahead of the president on any actions. ButSingh said.At the White House, President Joe Biden's national security adviser told reporters thatWhite House national security adviser Jake Sullivan declined to say what the exact structure would look like and it if would be a part of a multinational task force that already exists and focuses on maritime security efforts in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb and Gulf of Aden."At a broad level the idea that we would work with other countries and their naval vessels to try to provide a greater level of security through the Red Sea, that's something that we're actively discussing with our colleagues," Sullivan said.Sullivan's comments could suggest that the focus is on policing the waterway rather than retaliatory measures.Yemen erupted in civil war after the Houthis, members of the Zaydi sect of Shi'ite Islam, seized Sanaa, the capital, in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year.Although a U.N.-brokered ceasefire collapsed in October 2022, Yemen has enjoyed relative calm as the Houthis and Saudi Arabia negotiate a settlement.The White House has left open the possibility of potentially designating the Houthi rebel group a terrorist organization, which would reverse one of the Biden administration's first acts after Biden took office as president in January 2021.