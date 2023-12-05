nnnnnnn
SIX people have died and five others injured by lightning in Maparagwe village, Chikukwa Ward in Masasi District, Mtwara Region.

Mtwara Regional Police Commander (RPC), Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP Nicodemus Katembo announced on Monday here, saying that the incident occurred at around 18 hours on Sunday.

He named those who died as Patrick Maurus (42), Fatuma Rashid (40), Rosina Wales (46), Regina Vincent (55), Zainabu Abdulrahaman (62) and Zainabu Mussa (44).

Those injured are Amina Abdulrahaman (62), Halman Fadhili (04), John Nguli (39), Luiz William (36) and Mzamiru Said (02).

ACP Katembo said the lightning strikes occurred when the named people had gathered to celebrate their relative's graduation ceremony, after completing O-level education.