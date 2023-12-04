© Mahmud Hams/AFP



"The center of gravity is the civilian population and if you drive them into the arms of the enemy, you replace a tactical victory with a strategic defeat. It would compound this tragedy if all that awaited Israelis and Palestinians at the end of this awful war was more insecurity, more rage and more despair."

"You can only win in urban warfare by protecting civilians. A two-state solution, in which the Israelis and the Palestinians would find a way to share the land that they both call home, is still the 'only viable' way out of the conflict."

"Its imperative for the US that the massive loss of civilian life, and displacement of the scale that we saw in northern Gaza, not be repeated in the south."

"We learned lessons from our northern Gaza operations and we are implementing them."

Israel's victory over Hamas will become a "strategic defeat" if the country doesn't prevent civilian casualties during its military operation in Gaza,has said.into Gaza, Austin vowed on Saturday, in a speech at theat Simi Valley, California.Implying that indiscriminate attacks on Gaza by Israel could prompt even more Palestinians to join the ranks of the Hamas armed group, the Pentagon chief said:At least 193 people have been killed since the IDF renewed its offensive in Gaza after the breakdown of the truce on Friday, Gaza's health ministry said. The overall death toll from attacks on the Palestinian enclave since October 7, when Hamas launched its deadly incursion into Israel, stands at over 15,200, according to the ministry.Austin, a retired general and former commander of US forces in the Middle East, insisted:However, the Pentagon chief stressed that it's Israel's duty to respond to the attack by Hamas. The US remains Israel's "closest friend in the world" and will continue to support the country, he promised.On Friday,said that he made it clear to Israeli authorities:An Israeli official told the Times of Israel paper on Sunday that the country has put in placeto prevent harm to human-rights workers and civilians in Gaza during the IDF's operations against Hamas.