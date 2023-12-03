Society's Child
Private jets headed to Cop28 global warming conference "literally frozen on runway"
ZeroHedge
Sat, 02 Dec 2023 21:14 UTC
"Private jets in Munich on the way to Dubai global warming conference are literally frozen on the runway, which has turned into a glacier," said Ryan Maue, a meteorologist and former NOAA chief scientist.
All flights have been canceled at Munich Airport.
If not in years, Munich might have received the most significant snowfall on record.
Another inconvenient truth...
If world leaders actually believed in global warming, they would've not flown private jets to the desert. Furthermore, having a global warming conference in an area where it snows is just bad optics for these virtue-signaling elites.
- Singapore reports 10% spike in new HIV infections
- UK health boss says no proof face masks ever worked against Covid
- Netherlands reports similar 'alarming surge in pneumonia', predates China outbreak
- Best of the Web: Are COVID Jab Deaths Being Covered Up?
- UK detects first human case of new swine flu strain, illness was 'mild'
- Pilot warns of airline industry disaster due to Covid vaccines
- Scandalous: How the UK government shut down its Ethics Committee after it tried to intervene on the vaccination of children
- Moderna's 'Disinformation Department' Monitors 150 Million Websites for 'Anti-Vaccine' Narratives
- Mysterious pneumonia ripping through China's schools
- Coronavirus fragments can persist in the body of a person for up to a year: an estimated 65 million people worldwide suffer from the consequences
- Mysterious fatal respiratory illness sickens dogs across the US, vets are puzzled
- The complex relationship between sleep and pain: Insights from sleep expert Dr Alison Bentley
- Deaths of Scottish babies: Risk of 1 death for every 690 doses given in pregnancy
- UK suffering highest gonorrhea cases since records began 100 years ago, NHS dept pushes for vaccine program
- Contraceptives may slow brain development and increase risk-taking behavior in teens, study suggests
- Bittersweet: Study Exposes Hidden Dangers of Heavy Metals in Chocolate
- Don't mention the V word: 'Spike in strokes, cardiac arrest among young since Covid', says study in India
- Next Pandemic Propaganda: The "Big One," Nipah, Ebola and Marburg, SARS1, Machupo, "Vampire Virus", Disease X
- Best of the Web: How to Make COVID Vaccines Appear to be "Safe for Pregnancy"
- [listo] Expertos plantean temores de salud pública sobre el síndrome de microondas de las antenas 5G
- Best of the Web: The competency crisis is upon us
- On free will, ChatGPT4 blows away atheist Sam Harris
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Psychedelics, Sobriety, and Altered States: Processing Reality with John Buchanan
- Children may be 'evolutionarily primed' to need more than 2 parents
- Best of the Web: An Initiation into the Reality of Evil
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Five Myths about Evil: Setting the Record Straight with David Abramowitz
- Israel's Biblical Psychopathy
- Evil only comes where it's invited: Tracking ponerogenesis in history and Israel-Palestine
- Halloween parable
- SOTT Focus: In Memoriam: Pierre Lescaudron
- Progress is a myth - but it's also real
- Is Putin autistic? Or just gifted?
- Modern art is the resentful destruction of beauty
- Best of the Web: The illusions of abstract philosophy: Thought is never deep
- Best of the Web: The Internet is a brain with schizophrenia
- The 'White Man's Burden': Western liberalism as the new imperialism
- Best of the Web: To err Is human... but not for me
- It's time the West admitted free speech is dead
- Cancel culture is losing to small-town values
- Best of the Web: I've studied more than 5,000 near death experiences. My research has convinced me without a doubt that there's life after death
- Canadian journalist hires law firm after being denied access to UAP sighting files at nuclear power facilities
- CIA's secret office has conducted UFO retrieval missions on at least NINE crash sites around the world, whistleblowers reveal
- Critical govt transparency legislation jeopardized by a powerful few in Congress
- Black Friday: Republican leadership takes axe to UFO transparency legislation
- UFO whistleblower who claims the US government has recovered crashed craft says humans have been visited for 'thousands of years'
- Disclosure and national security: Should the US govt reveal what it knows about UAP?
- Retired US Army Colonel says secret UFO projects should be made public by October 2030 - to beat America's rivals and get ahead of a 'catastrophic' leak
- Vannevar Bush quotes Truman's 1947 reaction to Forrestal
- 2 Rafale Jets search for UFO spotted near India's Imphal airport
- Shock UFO footage captures moment bright object hurtles across the sky as NASA launches probe
- Why do UFO sightings keep happening near nuclear sites?
- UK: Woman spots two 'UFOs' in Stockport including one resembling the US Navy's white 'tic tac'
- Are aliens real? We asked the Pentagon's outgoing UFO chief
- Mexican Congress hears evidence of 'non-human beings' during UFO session
- 'Aliens,' or a foreign power? Pentagon UFO chief says someone is in our backyard
- Air Force officer breaks silence on 'red, glowing UFO the size of a football field' hovering at low altitude over California space launch base
- UFOs and aliens are (probably) not what you think: An interview with Diana Walsh Pasulka
- Confirmed: Pentagon UFO boss to step down next month
- The surprising psychology of UFO reporting
- Critical concerns arise over US govt's UFO office amid uncertainty surrounding its director's future
- Child grooming content on X drops by 83% after Disney pulls ads
- Things we'd like to see Henry Kissinger reincarnated as
- Men pretending to be women go to lunch with man pretending to be Catholic
- San Francisco mayor reminds everyone to get their Christmas shoplifting done early
- Airline serves 'dog food' to business class passengers in translation blunder
- IDF find Saddam Hussein's WMDs In Hamas tunnel under hospital
- Communist Dictator Welcomes President Xi
- Israel/Palestine Narrative Frameworks
- Zelensky cancels democratic elections to focus on fighting for Democracy
- So kind! Netanyahu promises Palestinians free security after war
- Roombas at the End of the World
- The Depopulation Bomb: A Halloween Sci-Fi Tale
- Zombie wandering Capitol Hill in search of brains starves to death
- Chaos at Congressional Halloween party: House Republicans all show up wearing identical clown costumes
- Yellen says two wars 'no problem' for US: She gets 20% 'friends & family' discount with Raytheon
- Kenyan authorities arrest fake lawyer who WON 26 High Court cases
- Pentagon accuses China of being Chinese
- AOC asks why we need a House Speaker since everyone already has headphones
- Monkey spotted 'working' at railway office typing and flicking through files
- Gavin Newsom: California believes in free speech and if you disagree you will be arrested
Quote of the Day
People convince themselves of their own lies, becoming victims of their own inventions as they begin to direct their lives by standards of behavior, ideas, feelings, or instincts which do not correspond to their inner reality. What is truly serious in this matter is that the individual loses all points of reference regarding what comprises truth, and what comprises lies. He becomes used to considering as true only that which is convenient for his personal interests; everything that is in opposition to his self-esteem or in conflict with already established prejudices, he considers false.
Every now and then Mother Nature hands us a giggle.