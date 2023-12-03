germany jets frozen runway global warming conference
© screenshothq/tiktok
While world leaders spoke at a 'global warming' conference in Dubai, located in the heart of the Arabian Desert, discussing the usual: banning gas stoves, cow farts, and petrol-powered vehicles, a powerful snowstorm grounded all flights at Munich Airport in Germany.

"Private jets in Munich on the way to Dubai global warming conference are literally frozen on the runway, which has turned into a glacier," said Ryan Maue, a meteorologist and former NOAA chief scientist.


All flights have been canceled at Munich Airport.


If not in years, Munich might have received the most significant snowfall on record.


Another inconvenient truth...


If world leaders actually believed in global warming, they would've not flown private jets to the desert. Furthermore, having a global warming conference in an area where it snows is just bad optics for these virtue-signaling elites.